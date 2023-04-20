Wang Jiaer does not directly hold shares in Baimifan Company Wang Jiaer Company has no equity relationship with Baimifan- DoNews

Wang Jiaer does not directly hold shares in Baimifan Company Wang Jiaer Company has no shareholding relationship with Baimifan

According to the Tianyancha App, recently, the big player culture development (Tianjin) partnership (limited partnership) has undergone industrial and commercial changes, and RYCE Baimifan (Beijing) Culture Communication Co., Ltd., an affiliated company of RYCE Baimifan (Beijing) Culture Communication Co., Ltd., has withdrawn from the ranks of shareholders. Before the withdrawal, it held 15% of the shares. Zhang Yixing Shareholding ratio increased to 60%. The partnership was established in April 2021 with a capital contribution of RMB 10 million. It is jointly held by Zhang Yixing, Huang Lei, Huang Bo, and Xu Ling, and Zhang Yixing is the executive partner.

Baimifan (Beijing) Culture Communication Co., Ltd. was established in April 2020. The legal representative is Li Shuai, with a registered capital of 5 million RMB. The company is held by Wang Yun, Snow Truck Hong Kong Limited and Wu Zhiwei. It is reported that the company has reached a strategic cooperation with TEAM WANG, a company founded by Wang Jiaer. However, the change records show that Team King Investment (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the TEAM WANG brand, once held shares in the company, and later changed to Zhang Quan, the co-founder and CEO of TEAM WANG design. In February and March this year, Zhang Quan has withdrawn from the company’s shareholders and supervisors. So far, Wang Jiaer’s TEAM WANG brand has no direct equity relationship with Baimifan.