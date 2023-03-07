Today is March 7, 2023. Every day, Wang Jiarong Horoscope will provide you with “today’s fortune”. We will introduce the ranking and lucky items of each constellation in terms of general luck, love luck, wealth luck, work luck and health luck. We will be lucky if we can help you.

Today you will be able to work more aggressively to achieve your goals. Many people will gather around you to assist you. First, talk about light topics to relax each other. When you ask someone for help, compliment them at the same time.

Today is the best love day and you will enjoy the feeling of happiness. Be honest about what you really think, no matter what the topic is. Even if you disagree with the other party, don’t force a compromise. We recommend that you try to find new encounters in a different way than before, as there is a good chance of rapid progress.

Today, you may be thinking about how you can save money in areas that you have prioritized in the past. You might feel like you could improve your relationship with money. Instead of slashing spending, focus on a long-term sustainable approach.

Your passion for work runs high today, a day of work that allows you to develop your abilities to the fullest. Chances are you will get results. The key to success is to aim high and influence those around you with smiles and compliments so they will love to help you too!

Today, you can try again the exercise or diet plan you gave up on. Especially those long-lasting walks or half-baths, it will be more persistent to start again today.

Your hard work will pay off. What you start today will feel like a quick feedback. If you have a vision and want to achieve it, then try to act. Be a little stricter in terms of self-requirements.

Your confidence in a relationship can be shattered today by someone’s unintentional remark. You have a unique temperament and a pleasant appearance, and many people will be interested in you.

Wealth fortune: ☆☆☆☆☆

The money talents you have will shine today! Take time to utilize, save, save. Elsewhere, caution is key.

Work fortune: ☆☆☆☆☆

Aim higher and higher, and today is the tailwind day you need to go after them! Believe that you can achieve your ideals and do your best to accomplish them. Don’t show your efforts around, just believe that you know what you’re doing and it’s ok.

Health fortune: ☆☆☆

You may be attracted to popular health methods such as television and magazines. However, popular does not necessarily mean effective. Listen to the voices of people who have practiced it, and judge whether it is suitable for you.

Lucky Item: Pocket

Lucky Color: Brown

Wang Jiarong Constellation Daily Fortune Analysis 2023.3.7

♋ Cancer (June 22nd to July 22nd)

Comprehensive fortune: ☆☆☆☆

The fortune is strong, creativity and energy will continue to emerge. If you act on your own will with vigor, previously unnoticed talents can blossom and come to fruition. It is better to do something yourself today than to rely on the help of others.

Love fortune: ☆☆☆

Avoid getting too attached, and a somewhat light-hearted approach is the key to a heated relationship today. Even in sweet conversations, it’s best not to procrastinate and try to switch the subject to a happy story instead. When you smile carefree, you can firmly grasp the other person’s heart.

Wealth fortune: ☆☆☆

If you spend money to enjoy gatherings with friends or meeting friends, then you will have closer wealth luck! You’ll feel happier spending and feel more confident in what you’re spending your money on. It’s also a good idea to take on a finance role if there are many people.

Work fortune: ☆☆☆☆

You’ll come up with all kinds of thoughts like “I can do this too”, “There’s another way”. Don’t worry if some of your thoughts are not clear, try to share your thoughts with colleagues around you. In this way, your ideas will constantly become more concrete and your work enthusiasm will increase.

Health fortune: ☆☆☆☆

It is auspicious to try to challenge the healthy approach of a friend or colleague. Your mind is clear today and you can absorb all kinds of information. Your daily life will be better by having a broad view of various friend’s health methods.

Lucky Item: Dried Fruit

Lucky color: aqua blue

♏Scorpio (October 24th to November 22nd)

Comprehensive fortune: ☆☆☆☆

This is a fortune to care for and be loved by those who are troubled and sad. Even selfish remarks should be forgiven, and words spoken can deepen connection and trust in relationships.

Love fortune: ☆☆☆☆☆

This is a love fortune that enables in-depth communication. If you have some doubts or thoughts, you can talk to your lover. By rediscovering each other’s charm, the bond will also be strengthened. Also, if you’re looking for a relationship, ask a friend for help.

Wealth fortune: ☆

Talking to a professional about your financial issues can give you a perspective you never had before and elevate your dealings with money. Even if there’s no particularly troubling part, try expressing your own ideas and style.

Work fortune: ☆☆

This is a work fortune that is keenly aware of danger and prevents problems. Even if those around you say “no problem,” trust your own judgment if you feel in danger. There is no need to try to convince those around you, as long as you are firm in your own ideas, the relationship will be smoother as a result.

Health fortune: ☆☆☆☆☆

Today you are less fatigued than usual and your body feels lighter. Today is an opportunity, even if slightly reluctant, to deal with the backlog. If you turned down a friend’s invitation before, try asking them out yourself today.

Lucky Item: Lamp

Lucky color: pink

♓ Pisces (February 19th to March 20th)

Comprehensive fortune: ☆☆☆☆

Today is a day to enjoy many things. Also, your mind becomes more flexible and you can see things from different perspectives. So instead of focusing on one thing, try multitasking. Make some unique discoveries today!

Love fortune: ☆☆☆☆

Your magnetism shines through formal conversations and discussion of current events, a good love horoscope. It’s a good habit to check the news often, starting in the morning. If you’re looking for love, try connecting with friends who have a wide network.

Wealth fortune: ☆☆☆

Today is a good day to fully consider funds and be good at managing money. When you’re thinking of buying something, stop and think, “Is this a waste of money?

“Also, sudden purchases of desired items are not recommended today.

Work fortune: ☆☆☆

Your connections are likely to expand, bringing great opportunities for future activity. Today, there is no need to pay too much attention to work progress and results, but communication with people should be the first priority. Suggest you visit some people you want to meet!

Health fortune: ☆☆☆☆

Today is a good day to start a new hobby or study. You’ll be motivated to try new things and keep learning. But be careful, manage your schedule to avoid burnout.

Lucky Item: Sunscreen

Lucky color: bright yellow

♈Aries (March 21st to April 19th)

Comprehensive fortune: ☆☆☆

Take the time and energy to pursue the glamor you want today. You’ll soon feel rewarded, and you’ll be more attractive than you ever imagined. It’s also a good idea to imitate someone you’re dreaming of.

Love fortune: ☆

You may be involved with a powerful person today. If you don’t want a relationship with him, just tell him in direct language. In addition, spending more time on your physical health can make you more attractive.

Wealth fortune: ☆☆

Today’s horoscope can help provide opportunities and tips for making more money in the future. If something about money comes up, such as part-time job, investment, etc., please listen to it first, and don’t make it a “dangerous” or “suspicious” thing from the beginning.

Work fortune: ☆☆☆☆

Your work fortune is likely to be led by the nose by powerful people. Try to avoid negotiations and representations. If you have to negotiate, it’s best to first state your point of view that you don’t want to compromise.

Health fortune: ☆☆

You may be frustrated by some unexpected expenses. Finish work early today and take some time to pay attention to your physical health, such as running and other exercises that help to strengthen your physical strength, and focus on adjusting your mood.

Lucky item: home clothes

Lucky Color: Green

♉Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Comprehensive fortune: ☆☆☆

When you are able to have warm conversations and understand how others are feeling, your own soul is also healed. If you feel that you understand the feelings of others, please don’t hesitate to communicate with them boldly and express empathy. This is the key to this period’s fortune.

Love fortune: ☆☆☆

Today is a good day to talk about something you or the two of you would like to try. Romance intensifies when vibes strike or your charisma communicates. Please keep smiling and have a nice conversation.

Wealth fortune: ☆☆

Although there’s really nothing to be overly concerned about, you might feel “money jittery” today. Instead of doing all the calculations, try to save a little while shopping. It’s also a good idea to organize your wallet and your insecurities will fade away.

Work fortune: ☆

Someone may rely on your abilities and knowledge today. You may be asked to do certain things or help out, and just do your best and you’ll earn trust and praise. Also, being honest about what you don’t know is key to success.

Health fortune: ☆☆☆☆☆

You may find a solution to a health problem that has plagued you in the past. Don’t miss the information broadcast by magazines or TV. When starting to implement, please don’t force yourself, start at your own pace, and you will feel the effect.

Lucky Item: Lunch Box

Lucky color: red

♍Virgo (August 23rd to September 22nd)

Comprehensive fortune: ☆☆☆

Seeing things in balance today, without being swayed by one thought or your own emotions, may see something important or gain insight. Not caring about anyone is the key to improving your luck.

Love fortune: ☆☆

Today’s ideals for love objects will become higher: “I hope he can do this”, “I hope he is like this”. However, if you can accept all of him, you will become very gentle, and your fortune will increase accordingly. Try to think “he looks good now”.

Wealth fortune: ☆

You may have the urge to make some big expenses, such as overseas travel or courses that cost a lot of money. But it is not good to make a decision based on the impulse of “this is to improve yourself”. If you think calmly about saving or future income, you may discover a trick to improve your overall wealth fortune.

Work fortune: ☆

Today, your abilities will be manifested through collaboration or teaching. Make those who seek your help your highest priority. Treat them with the best attitude and earn more trust. In addition, you may find new inspiration in the process of taking a long walk or taking a detour on a new street.

Health fortune: ☆☆☆☆☆

Be firm and uncompromising today. With a clear mind, you can devote yourself to anything with enthusiasm. If you compromise now, things you could have done will also be impossible. Try to challenge your limits.

Lucky Item: Aromatherapy

Lucky color: sky blue

♎Libra (September 23rd to October 23rd)

Comprehensive fortune: ☆☆

Feelings of insatiability can be felt today. Instead of keeping your emotions to yourself, it’s better to confide in your best friend. Not only will this lift your mood, but it will also open you up to things you didn’t notice before.

Love fortune: ☆☆

You may feel more emotionally about your romantic partner than you think. Instead of dumping your grievances on the other person, try talking to a friend. You might hear some inspiring words. Also, it may be better to maintain a “sooner or later” attitude towards romantic encounters.

Wealth fortune: ☆☆☆☆

You are more interested in saving than spending. Actually starting to save will bring you closer to your money! Create a new savings plan and take small steps. Keeping smiling is also a recipe for taking advantage of good luck.

Work fortune: ☆☆☆

You may be reminded of previous failures and come up with ideas to use those experiences to advance your work. The most important thing is not to blame your past self. If you have a new idea, please write it down immediately so that you don’t forget it.

Health fortune: ☆

You may feel frustrated by some unhappy things today, and your mood will be very bad. You may be out of shape due to stress. Try inviting co-workers or friends to relax at an event such as a dance class.

Lucky Item: Toothbrush

Lucky Color: Crimson

♐ Sagittarius (November 23rd ~ December 21st)

Comprehensive fortune: ☆☆

Today is a good day to complete habits and daily must-dos as usual. Feeling “done today too” gives you a sense of fulfillment. Arranging or polishing your shoes neatly can improve your luck!

Love fortune: ☆☆☆☆

When it comes to being in a relationship, there’s no need to think about things like “what should be done” or “this won’t work”! If you have a happy future fortune today, you only need to use the mentality of “enjoying love”. The first thing to do is to pay attention to appearance, such as clothing and hairstyle, so as not to appear rigid as much as possible.

Wealth fortune: ☆☆☆

It is important to truly cherish money today, not to ignore small amounts, such as saying “$10 is also important”. If something isn’t worth the price tag, don’t. Ultimately, you will have confidence in your own judgment.

Work fortune: ☆☆☆

Serious work can be done today, especially in jobs that require precision! You can make the most of your fortune if you do the work alone. However, if something unexpected happens, don’t judge alone, it’s best to discuss it with those around you.

Health fortune: ☆☆

You will feel unwell today. There will be minor problems such as sore throat. Don’t force yourself, go home and rest. If you have to go outside, be well prepared, such as wearing warm clothes.

Lucky item: Potato

Lucky color: gray

♒Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Comprehensive fortune: ☆☆

It doesn’t look like much has changed today, but because of that, there are a few things you can do. Especially decluttering and clearing places that are not usually used, such as wardrobes and drawers. This will give you a clearer mind and a better mood.

Love fortune: ☆☆☆☆

Today you will discover that what you thought was a flaw can also turn into an attractive love fortune. You might fall in love with your sweetheart all over again! Don’t hide your feelings, express them with passionate words. If you do, the other person will return your affection.

Wealth fortune: ☆

Today is not a good day to spend money for yourself, but a good day to spend money for your family. You can give them the gift they want, buy their favorite food or treats. For those family members who are away from you, it is recommended that you buy gifts online or send them by mail.

Work fortune: ☆☆☆

Today is not a good day to try new challenges or difficult things! It is best to continue doing your work in the usual way. Alternatively, you can find time to do something that gives you the certainty that you can do well.

Health fortune: ☆

Today is a day that leaves you feeling mentally drained. If you force yourself to do certain things, you can make things worse. Relax your shoulders, take a deep breath, and stabilize your emotions so that you can properly judge your situation.

Lucky Item: Eco Bag

Lucky Color: Silver

♊ Gemini (May 21st to June 21st)

Comprehensive fortune: ☆

There may be some misunderstandings or small misunderstandings, or you may misunderstand what others say, so you need to be careful. If something doesn’t feel right, check first before thinking about it. When communicating with people, sincerity and meticulousness are important factors in building trust.

Love fortune: ☆☆

Communication today can be a little awkward if you get too close. But by spending time apart and connecting occasionally, a warm feeling and vibe will come naturally. In particular, a person is advised to enjoy life.

Wealth fortune: ☆☆☆☆

More money-related thoughts can pop up today. These thoughts may surface during time spent alone! It is recommended to increase the time alone, such as traveling alone or staying at home, it is better to keep a certain distance from people.

Work fortune: ☆☆

Today is the day to be able to make quick and correct judgments. It is important to carefully consider every detail. If you avoid acting blindly, you will be able to make the right decisions and actions.

Health fortune: ☆

Take good care of your health. Today you may feel unwell from pushing yourself a little because you have built up fatigue. Even if there is an invitation to drink, refuse it, and it is recommended to eat food that is easy to digest.

Lucky Item: Heart Pattern

Lucky color: light blueReturn to Sohu to see more