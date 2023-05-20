Wang Jing’s “A Dance in the City” sprinkles salt and flowers, and the audience scolds while watching | Zaobao

(Hong Kong News) The Hong Kong TVB drama “One Dance in the City” with Wang Jing as the producer, starring Chen Farong, Yao Ziling, Tang Wenlong, Yang Ming and Cai Jie, etc., has recently started broadcasting. Very bold, including bed scenes, sexual assault, violence, etc., the topic is constant, and the response is not small.

The plot of the first episode tells the story of the villain, the overlord, and the black silk on Cai Jie’s body being torn off. In the second episode, Chen Xingyu was almost raped by his obscene stepfather; The bed is lingering and mandarin ducks are playing in the water, and the audience is clamoring again and again.

In addition to being broadcast in Hong Kong, the series is also launched simultaneously in mainland China, and has attracted the attention of many local drama fans. According to Hong Kong media reports, mainland netizens praised the show, and the proportion of “likes” was slightly higher than that of “bombs”.

As early as when the series was being prepared, it was pointed out that it was the Hong Kong version of the Taiwanese drama “The First Blossom”. The plot took a group of dancers at Tsim Sha Tsui East nightclub in the 1980s and 1990s as the protagonists. They are used to describe the night life of Hong Kong’s rich and wealthy, and high-rollers spending a lot of money.

However, some netizens think that the plot is actually more real and cruel than “Hua”: “There are so many polite and gentlemanly guests in “Hua”. Just like in “, the ballroom is mixed with dragons and snakes, there are a lot of obscene and violent guests, and the dancing ladies can only walk on thin ice.”

As a producer, Wang Jing used “smelly and fishy” to create topics, which aroused discussions on the Internet about “washing the format”, and the audience watched while scolding, which was very lively. “One” also incorporates classic Hong Kong drama elements such as police and robbers, undercover agents, and fighting, plus many classic golden songs of the era, including the theme song and ending song, which evokes the Hong Kong feelings of drama fans.

Over the years, Wang Jing has made many “Jing Girls” popular. Several actresses in this drama have also been praised for their beauty, especially Chen Farong, who has developed in mainland China in recent years. It is rare to return to the nest to film dramas, which makes fans look forward to it . With neat short hair and red lips, she looks quite domineering, and her acting skills are also well received. Yao Ziling and Cai Jie have also gained countless fans through drama series in recent years. Miss Hong Kong Miss Chen Xingyu, who was not selected in 2021, was criticized for her acting skills, but her appearance was recognized. As for Zhuang Simin, who is opposite Chen Farong in the play, netizens joked that she fits the role very well, and they like to watch her “roll her eyes”.

On the other hand, netizens think that the makeup and hair styles and various scenes are too modern, which is inconsistent with the 80s, and the saturation of the filter is too high, resulting in too bright colors in the picture. Slightly shoddy and tiring to watch. In addition, in the plot, Chen Xingyu, who played the role of a student, was persuaded by friends and even her mother to become a dancer, and was called “destroying the three views” by netizens.

