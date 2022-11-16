Wang Junkai is a very beautiful boy. Since he was a Liu trainee in the TF family, he has been very firm in his dream. Even when everyone around him gave up and left the company, he still persisted in his teens.

Wang Junkai’s personal data height

Wang Junkai, whose English name is Karry, the captain of TFBOYS, was born on September 21, 1999 in Jiulongpo, Chongqing. He graduated from Beijing Film Academy. His fan name is Little Crab, and his support color is blue.hisheightHe is 182cm. Many fans who have seen real people have confirmed that his height is 182cm.realityYes, I am tall and thin.

Became a trainee of the TF family at the end of 2010, and one year later members withdrew one after another. He was the only one who persisted, and the TF family survived; in 2012, he sang the cover song “Prison Bird” and entered the public eye; on August 6, 2013, he and Wang Yuan and Yi Yangqianxi formed the group TFBOYS, officially debuted as the team leader. In recent years, Wang Junkai has also won many awards, and his achievements in singing, acting and other aspects are quite outstanding.

Wang Junkai’s single

2016; “Tree Reading”;

2017: “Little Padded Jacket”, “Imperfect Child”, “Blue Future”, “Warm and Cold”, “Train in the Fog”;

2018: “Song of Tomorrow”, “I’m in Zhuxian Xiaoyaojian”, “Dream Generation”, “My”, “Wake Up”;

2019: “Growth”, “Ain’t Got No Love”;

TV series and movies starring Wang Junkai

TV series: “Little Farewell”, “The History of Qingyun”, “Our Boyhood”, “Tiankeng Falconry”, “Super Youth Secret”;

Movies: “The Great Wall”, “1921”, “749 Bureau”, “Jieyou Grocery Store”, “731”, “Broken Bridge”, “The Way Back”;

Original title: Wang Junkai’s personal data height? Is it true that the height of 1.82 meters revealed by the Internet is true?

Editor in charge: Li Xiaoling