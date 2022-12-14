[The Epoch Times, December 14, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Chen Benying, Taipei, Taiwan) “Kuanyu International” recently announced that it will be held on January 28, 2023, on the seventh day of the Lunar New Year at the Resorts World Theater in Las Vegas, USA Held Wang Leehom’s “ONE LeeHom Wang” concert. On December 13, the Chinese name of the concert was officially announced as “One Leehom Wang” concert, and the official poster and 20-second video of the concert were simultaneously released on the official website. In the short film, the long-lost Wang Leehom faces the camera for the first time, pulls away from the close-up, holds a guitar, and the scene stops abruptly.

“Kuanyu International” has reached an agreement with “Yuanding Dajia”. “Yuanding Dajia” will exclusively authorize “Kuanyu International” to use the works of its superstars, including super queen Jolin Tsai and Asian king Aaron Kwok Use of “New Media (Digital Media) New Media”.

Qiu Yukuan said that after Jolin Tsai’s concert, it was a great honor to be authorized by the “Sister Ge” company, and this time when Wang Leehom’s concert was announced, Qiu Yukuan said, “I have always admired the important and talented singers and artists in the Chinese music scene. Jolin and Sing Sing certainly has a profound influence on popular culture, and Wang Leehom is also a name that should not be ignored.”

Many fans are very concerned about Wang Leehom’s recent situation, and Qiu Yukuan also responded. Leehom’s guitar is very special, it is painted by fans. He has been practicing musical instruments recently, he said it is the ‘Reunion Musical Alumni Association’, and his 3 old friends are guitar, violin and piano. The piano was used by Maria Callas, a well-known soprano singer known as the “Goddess of Opera”. Except for this antique that cannot be transported there, Leehom’s other ‘old friends’ guitars and violins will accompany him in performances. “

Qiu Yukuan said, “The ‘ONE LeeHom Wang’ concert emphasizes musicality. Leehom plays the violin, which is particularly charming. This violin has been with him since high school, past recordings and live performances. , it will be used in parts that include the violin. The performance in 2023 is Leehom’s new exposure, and he will also perform a very special Chinese musical instrument.”

When asked about the “ONE LeeHom Wang” concert, will Las Vegas be the first stop, and then return to Asia and Taipei Arena? Qiu Yukuan joked: “Many people are interested, you may ask Sister Ge, she told me that everything is possible.” ◇

