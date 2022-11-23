【breaking latest news of Literary and Artistic Characters】

Author: Xie Yunkai

The Liyuan couple, who are over 90 years old, are the pioneers and witnesses of modern Henan opera. The classic images such as “Shuanbao” and “Yinhuan Mama”, “Xiaoerhei” and “Erhei Niang” created by them in Henan Opera “Chaoyanggou” and “Xiaoerhei Marriage” have become precious memories of generations. Today, the pair of evergreens in the art world have not forgotten their original intentions in the arts, and are still exerting their residual heat.

Recent photos of Wang Shanpu and Yang Huarui

Recently, the opening ceremony of the Wang Shanpu Art Museum was held in Qingfeng County, Henan Province. Henan opera performing artists Wang Shanpu and Yang Huarui attended the ceremony. The Liyuan couple, who are over 90 years old, were warmly welcomed by theater fans wherever they went.

“It’s rare for a person to live to be seventy years old. I’m 94.1 years old this year. It’s common to be deaf and blinded, but my heart and brain functions are not lost. Old Shuanbao, climbing mountains, I sing a few words in my free time…”

Wang Shanpu, who said that he is 94.1 years old with a smile, speaks with a strong Henan dialect. Yang Huarui, 91 years old, commented on him: “He is a typical person, as his name suggests, and he is kind and simple all his life.”

“I’m not very good at speaking, how about I sing for you?” When interviewing the two old people, Wang Shanpu used singing instead of speaking from time to time. Wang Shanpu’s eyesight and hearing are not very good, and Yang Huarui is on the side as the “interpreter”. It can be seen that Henan Opera has already melted into the lives and lives of the two old people.

More than 90 years ago, Wang Shanpu and Yang Huarui were born in Qingfeng County in northern Henan and Gushi County in southern Henan in 1929 and 1932 respectively. The two people, one from the north and the other from the south, embarked on different paths of art. Wang Shanpu grew up in a poor family, and was forced to work as a child laborer in a match factory when he was 8 years old. In order to have enough to eat, 10-year-old Wang Shanpu joined the No. 2 Theater Troupe of Anti-Japanese War in Qingfeng County with his parents on his back, and began to specialize in civil and military niches, thus embarking on the road of opera. When he debuted on the stage, Wang Shanpu surprised everyone with his skills. In 1947, he participated in the revolution and entered the New Youth Club of the Fourth District of the Hebei-Shandong-Henan Border Region. In the same year, Yang Huarui, who was a freshman in high school in the county, met the troops of Liu Deng who marched thousands of miles into the Dabie Mountains. When she heard the female soldiers singing “Three Great Disciplines and Eight Points of Attention”, she was immediately overwhelmed by their demeanor. Therefore, when the leader of the military art troupe asked who could sing, 16-year-old Yang Huarui stood up. During those days, every afternoon after school, she would sing “The sky in the liberated area is a bright sky” along with the female soldiers on the street with a steel trumpet. After that, she went to work in the countryside with the army, and joined the Huangchuan District Art Troupe in 1949.

In 1952, the Henan Provincial Opera Troupe (the predecessor of the Third Henan Opera Troupe) was established. Later, Wang Shanpu and Yang Huarui were transferred here from the north and south of Henan, which are hundreds of miles apart, and became colleagues in the same unit. Talking about their acquaintance seventy years ago, the two old people recalled the story of “a coat”.

At that time, the two played Xiao Erhei and Erhei Niang respectively in Henan Opera “Xiao Erhei Gets Married”. According to director Yang Lanchun’s request, they cultivated “mother-child love” through mutual care in life. During a rehearsal, Yang Huarui saw that Wang Shanpu was wearing thin clothes and shivering from the cold, so he took off his coat and asked him to put it on. The coat eventually became their “love token.” In 1956, the Henan Yu Theater was established, and Wang Shanpu served as the deputy head of the third troupe and secretary of the party branch. It was also in this year that the two got married.

As the pioneers and witnesses of modern Henan opera, Wang Shanpu and Yang Huarui bluntly said that modern Henan opera has not been easy along the way, “it was really watered in the wind and rain.” At the beginning of the development of modern Henan opera, it faced a lot of resistance. Wang Shanpu, Yang Huarui and their colleagues chose to go to the fields and sing to farmers for free, gradually laying a solid mass foundation for modern opera.

Wang Shanpu is known as “the No. 1 student of Henan opera in modern opera”. With the assistance of musicians, the “Shan Tiao” he created has a wide impact. “The People’s Liberation Army is fighting with guns, and farmers are farming with hoes. How can we better express these images?” Wang Shanpu Gan did “a test field for male singing in Henan opera”, changing the previous “little voice” and singing with a real voice. The tradition of male and female voices in Henan opera having the same tune has a long history, so Wang Shanpu’s experiment was rather risky. However, with the popularity of the modern Henan opera “Chaoyanggou” all over the country, his artistic innovation has been widely recognized, and the two classic roles of “Shuan Bao” and “Yinhuan Ma” have been recorded in the history of Henan opera. In 1958, Wang Shanpu, Yang Huarui and their colleagues went to Beijing to participate in the National Modern Drama Festival. In 1963, they were received by Chairman Mao and other party and state leaders. They are still in their hearts.

Behind Wang Shanpu and Yang Huarui’s successful portrayal of many classic characters is their careful observation and experience of life. How can Yang Huarui, who has a gentle personality in life, be able to play Yinhuan’s mother who “jumps three feet high” well? She said: “In order to act well, I carefully observed the quarrel between the old lady at the entrance of the theater and the little girl selling tea eggs, and finally learned how to dance.” Lin County, eat, live and work with the people. When Wang Shanpu sang Shuan Bao’s classic line “I am determined to do it in the countryside for a hundred years”, the enthusiasm hit the hearts of the people.

The golden partner on the stage, the affectionate couple off the stage. The story of the Liyuan couple, Wang Shanpu and Yang Huarui, on and off the stage has long been a good story. In 1979, Wang Shanpu was hospitalized due to cerebral thrombosis, and he was bedridden with hemiplegia. At that time, the sons and daughters were all out of town, and Yang Huarui accompanied Wang Shanpu to do rehabilitation training regardless of the weather. Wang Shanpu said emotionally: “Without Yang Huarui, ‘Old Shuanbao’ would not be able to stand up. She is a shining green leaf and Shanpu’s benefactor.”

At that time, Wang Shanpu was still actively participating in the performance when he was ill. Even though one side of his body was not listening, Wang Shanpu’s heart never left the stage for a moment. The children didn’t understand at first. He explained that the stage is the battlefield, and if you really fall on the stage, you will die well. As Wang Shanpu said, without Yang Huarui, the “Old Shuan Bao” would not be able to stand up. Yang Huarui is not only his most staunch supporter, but also has been using meticulous care to make him stand up again and let Shuan Bao return to the stage. Later, with the encouragement and support of Yang Lanchun and others, Wang Shanpu made a successful comeback, and “Chaoyanggou Internal Biography” performed 106 times in a row, which was very popular, and his artistic life was able to rejuvenate for a second time. Talking about this past event, Wang Shanpu repeated the kindness of Yang Lanchun and others over and over again.

“Act a good show and be a good person”, until today, the two old artists are still practicing this sentence. Wherever they go, they are filled with gratitude.

At the end of the interview, Wang Shanpu couldn’t hold back his excitement, and affectionately recited “Wang Tao Sha – The 70th Birthday of the Third Troupe of He Yu Opera” written by him not long ago. This year is the 70th year since he met Yang Huarui and devoted himself to modern Henan opera. “We can say that we haven’t left Henan Opera for a day in seventy years.” They said proudly.

For the future of modern Henan opera, the two old people are full of expectations: “We must keep the integrity and innovate, and we must lay the red flag of modern Henan opera. I believe that young people will inherit the red gene and perform our modern opera well.”

"Guangming Daily" (page 13, November 23, 2022)

