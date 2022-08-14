On the evening of August 13, the Douyin Summer Song Party Wang Sulong’s “Big Entertainer” concert, titled by Wanda Investment Group, was broadcast live online. “Strong singer-songwriter” Wang Sulong brought fans a big entertainer music Party, fresh Time TV broadcasts the live broadcast synchronously, continuously detonating the auditory “taste buds” of fans with music, bringing everyone a limited summer memory.

The big entertainer is online, and Wang Sulong’s live broadcast is full of golden songs

“There will be no end in the future”, “Smile and Allure”, “Love That Never Breaks Up”… With the singing of familiar and classic songs, the number of likes in the live broadcast room is also rising. The changing scenes, dynamic music and the interpretation of Wang Sulong’s golden songs instantly set off a wave of strong memories. Enthusiastic fans and friends started the online “watching together” mode and made amusing in many ways.





This “Great Entertainer” online live concert was performed in a huge theater, switching different scenes in a movie-like way, from the bathroom to the backstage studio, from the theater to the auditorium. In the middle, you can see the different sides of the big entertainer singer-songwriter, variety show terrier, and music boy.

At the beginning of the concert, Wang Sulong showed everyone the side of the “big entertainer” behind the spotlight. He sang in the bathroom, expressing the free and humorous attitude of the big entertainer. As Wang Sulong walked and sang, the stage was also like a movie The same changes in different scenes, the director’s room, the theater stage, and the auditorium unfolded one by one.

Every scene is like a life story, in which Wang Sulong interprets it affectionately for everyone. The wishlist tracks “Smile and Allure” and “Love That Don’t Break Up” are different from the past, with a bit more mature flavor. He dedicated “Wish Me Happy” to fans, hoping that everyone has the ability to make themselves happy. “Before Tears Fall”, a song about youthful thoughts, purity and regret, brings everyone’s thoughts back to the summer of the past.

Although the years cannot be repeated, Wang Sulong hopes that young people today can seriously think about their relationship with the world, pursue themselves, and live a wonderful life belonging to a great entertainer. Let summer have no regrets, and youth have no regrets. At the end of the concert, Wang Sulong sang “Universal Gravity”, with a clean and gentle voice mixed with a fresh and sweet style, full of summer flavor.





Whether it is the singing of the songs of the album of the same name of “The Great Entertainer”, the sharing of the life insights of growing up as “The Great Entertainer”, or the design of the stage design and the setting of the Easter egg theme other than “The Great Entertainer”, all make this performance seem particularly special.

A hard-won meeting, 2022 Douyin Summer Songs will create an audio-visual feast with heart

The Douyin Summer Songs in 2022 will continue to bring fans a different music experience and will continue to upgrade. Promote innovation in multiple dimensions such as stage design, live broadcast interaction, and fans’ welfare. In Wang Sulong’s special performance, the string orchestra, Broadway theater and other scenes can be changed more freely, ensuring that fans can enjoy a wonderful audio-visual feast without leaving home.

It is worth mentioning that Douyin Summer Songs will break through the traditional monotonous viewing experience and develop a “watch together” function. Fans can click the “watch together” mode at any time during the live broadcast, simulating the joy of performing offline and enjoying carnival with friends. sense. The addiction of summer music carnival is enough! Fans also liked it after the live broadcast to generate an exclusive photo poster with Wang Sulong, meeting the expectation of taking a photo with their favorite singer.





The collision of music and summer, and the double feast of vision and hearing, created the Douyin Summer Song Festival “Big Entertainer”, an online live concert titled by Wanda Investment Group, which was well received. The Douyin Summer Song Conference started from Starting from the real needs of young people, the traditional entertainment content is presented in the form of innovative live broadcasts, which not only realizes the positive interaction between the platform and the artists, but also helps young people harvest the power behind music and achieve a better self!

Say goodbye to Wang Sulong, the “powerful singer-songwriter” who has created countless hits , Let’s find exclusive beauty and meet limited romance together this summer.



