8
- Wang Xiaofei went to Taiwan for the second time and was suspected of “wanting to get back together with the big S”, she let it go: it was a love brain Sing Tao World Wide Web
- At the daughter’s birthday party, calling S’s mother “mother-in-law” caused controversy, and Wang Xiaofei responded in 12 words Sina
- Wang Xiaofei admits that Love Brain plans to fly to Taiwan once every two weeks | China Press China Daily
- Wang Xiaofei exposed that her children’s school was surrounded and suppressed “disregarding the safety of the children” – Entertainment – Foreign Entertainment – China, Hong Kong and Taiwan | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- Wang Xiaofei happily picked up her child after school for the first time in the same frame as S mother sweetly shouted: mother-in-law | Entertainment Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- View full coverage on Google News
See also Patty Hou said that Xiao S and his wife had a good relationship and expressed their blessings to Wang Leehom's comeback|Little S|Li Jinglei|Big S|Celebrity Gossip_NetEase Entertainment