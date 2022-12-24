[The Epoch Times, December 22, 2022]The recent outbreak of the new crown pneumonia (CCP virus) has infected countless people in mainland China, and a large number of CCP members and celebrities from all walks of life (who have joined the CCP) have died of the disease. Wang Xizhong, dubbed by the Chinese media as “National Treasure Makeup Artist, the First Generation Film and Television Makeup Master, and the First Makeup Master in China‘s Color Films,” passed away a few days ago.

On the 22nd, China Film Group’s Retirement Department issued an obituary: Wang Xizhong, a member of the Communist Party of China, a retired cadre of China Film Group Corporation, and a national first-class artist, died of illness in Beijing on December 19 at the age of 94.

After the news came out, many people in the entertainment industry sent messages to express their condolences. Liu Xiaolingtong posted a message expressing condolences; “Journey to the West” photographer Wang Chongqiu also posted a post saying that the last time he visited teacher Wang Xizhong’s house was on the 29th of last month, less than a month ago.

Wang Xizhong was born in Shandong in 1928. In 1948, Wang Xizhong was admitted to the fourth training class of the Northeast Film Studio to learn makeup, and has since entered the film industry. In February 1950, Wang Xizhong graduated early and transferred to Beijing Film Academy as a makeup artist. In 1954, Wang Xizhong went to the Soviet Union to study film make-up at Moscow Film University and Moscow Film Studio. During his study, he systematically inspected many make-up modeling techniques such as the rules of character make-up and the depiction of skin color texture in color films. He brought shaping makeup technology back to China and became the first generation of professional makeup artist after the founding of the Communist Party of China.

In 1960, Wang Xizhong joined the Communist Party of China.

During the “Cultural Revolution”, Wang Xizhong participated in the make-up and modeling work of four and a half of the eight model opera films of the Communist Party of China – “Taking Tiger Mountain Out of Wisdom”, “Harbor”, “Du Que Mountain” and “Ode to the Dragon River”, half of which were for Grandma Li in “A Tale of the Red Lantern” filmed by Bayi Film Studio does makeup.

In the later period of the “Cultural Revolution”, he participated in the filming of the films “Haixia”, “Shanhua” and many opera expansion films.

After the “Cultural Revolution” ended, top leaders of the Communist Party of China appeared in the film. In 1990, Wang Xizhong took the initiative to fight for the filming of “Zhou Enlai” and put makeup on the actors.

Since then, he has become a “professional” in portrait makeup. Then he completed character modeling for the CCP’s popular TV series “Zunyi Conference”, “Zhou Enlai in Shanghai”, “Founding Leader Mao Zedong” and “Long March”. In 2001, he helped complete the modeling of Deng Xiaoping in the movie “Deng Xiaoping”.

Wang Xizhong also created the image of the top leaders of the CCP for the CCP’s red film and television dramas such as “Xi’an Incident”.

The well-known screen image created by Wang Xizhong is the four masters and apprentices and a group of demons and ghosts in the TV series “Journey to the West”.

In addition, he successively served as makeup and character modeling for hundreds of film and television dramas such as “A Thousand Rivers and Thousand Mountains” and “A Dream of Red Mansions”. He is known as the first person to make up Chinese color movies.

Wang Xizhong is the winner of the Best Makeup Award at the 2nd China Film Golden Rooster Awards in China.

In 1991, Wang Xizhong retired.

