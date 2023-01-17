Original title: Wang Yibo sings the theme song MV of “No Name” with super texture and conveys endless imagination

“No Name”, which will be screened on the first day of the first month of 2023, is now on hot pre-sale! Today, the film studio released the MV for the theme song of the same name. Director Cheng Er personally wrote the lyrics, not only using light and shadow to describe the epic of the unknown hero, but also conveying the empathetic voice with profound words. The MV conveys the high-style texture of the movie through extremely exquisite editing and packaging, and the mysterious artistic conception is endlessly evocative. The lyrics full of deep meaning are even more intriguing under Wang Yibo’s singing: “We might as well wait together, the day when the sun shines on the unknown”, the clear and deep singing touched the hearts of every listener, making people curious about the direction of the story, Looking forward to the movie even more.The communication process between Cheng Er and the actors on the set is also exposed in the MV. The orderly, tacit understanding and silence on the set make you feel the seriousness of the crew on the creation

Serious creation trusts the audience!Cheng Er, Liang Chaowei and Wang Yibo staged a telepathy

In the MV of the theme song of “No Name” released this time, a rare exposure of “No Name” set footage, showing the tip of the iceberg of this mysterious crew in front of the audience. Director Cheng Er dressed in modern costumes in the scene of the Republic of China, and communicated earnestly with the protagonists in costumes. He communicated directly with his heart in a few words. The tacit understanding of the creators is amazing. As director Cheng Er said: “The filming process of “No Name” was carried out in a completely unified context. The actors fully dedicated their bodies and performances, and I also tried my best to protect the actors. Silent tacit understanding.” Leading star Tony Leung also said: “The cooperation between me and the director does not need to talk too much. I think it is better to directly perform the show, and then the director can make adjustments according to his own expectations. Our That’s how it works.”

The theme song of “No Name” sings the voice of an unknown hero

It is worth mentioning that director Cheng Er personally wrote the lyrics for the theme song of the same name. In addition to the light and shadow on the screen, the director also used profound words to describe the state of mind of the unsung heroes on the battlefield, which moved the listeners. In the MV, it is difficult to distinguish the identity of the agent led by Tony Leung and Wang Yibo, but every move is a contest with the enemy and the times. For the performance of the actors, Director Cheng Er did not hesitate to praise: "Tony Leung is as good as ever, and he gave the best performance." He gave us a near-perfect performance." The movie "Unknown" will take the audience into the soul-stirring story of an unsung hero. On the first day of the new year, look forward to the future!

