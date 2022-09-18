Clear the clouds to see the sun, and compete for the light!By Chen Xiao, Wang Yibo, Wang Jinsong, Liu Yijun, etc.starringofRealistic anti-drug criminal investigation drama《ice rain fire” will end with a high fire tonight. The battle between good and evil is imminent. In order to find out the drug dens of the criminal gang, Chen Yu got the approval of his superiors and decided to fight the backwater and go to the enemy camp alone. Can Chen Yu and Wu Zhenfeng work together to overcome the “life and death” in one fell swoop? Can Chen Yu successfully complete the task and break free from the quagmire? What kind of punishment will the behind-the-scenes boss Yang Xingquan receive… At the end of the episode, the sense of oppression caused by struggle, pressure, confrontation, etc. almost grabs the screen, and it affects the hearts of every audience. “Ice Rain and Fire” presents a realistic anti-drug drama with flesh-and-blood characters, well-designed lines with high information density, and compact and interlocking plot settings. In the artistic creation, the vitality and artistic value of the anti-drug-themed works are fully displayed, and they have won unanimous praise from the outside world.









The plot of “Frozen, Rain and Fire” continues to be highly praised and continues to show signs of growth, showing the arc of characters

Recording the daily life of the anti-drug police with the unique sense of realism of the “reality filter”, the storytelling and lively rhythm of “Frozen, Rain and Fire” are hailed as a “scalpel”-style accurate presentation by the outside world. The protagonist Wang Yibo goes deep into the role and contributes many unforgettable scenes. : Chen Yu turned on the high-energy output from the perspective of God with a phone call, cleared 24 episodes in one breath, and successfully helped his partner gain the trust of each other, which made the audience applaud. After the interrogation of Akun, Chen Yu connected the fragmented clues, and replayed them clearly in his mind to form a complete clue. The inner drama was rich and the sense of substitution was full. The audience shouted: Yunhe is the most intelligent! The extreme pull with Yang Xingquan was performed, and while he was nervous, he contributed a lot of laughs. While investigating the tea factory’s orders, Chen Yu began to suspect Yang Xingquan, and Wang Yibo accurately presented the anti-drug police’s unique professional acumen and even intuition. After deciding to take the risk alone, the character ushered in a contrast again, throwing himself into the enemy camp, and rushing to a mission that is likely to have no return… At this time, Chen Yu shoulders a full mission of anti-drug police. The uprightness of growing up like “Lengtouqing” is logically transformed into unyielding and perseverance. As the screenwriter of “Ice Rain and Fire” said, Chen Yu is the most obvious character arc in the whole script. With the in-depth development of the plot, he There will also be a gradual and profound shift in the understanding and perception of justice and the identity of the police. Wang Yibo’s in-depth presentation this time made the outside world empathize with Police Officer Chen Yu, and was full of praise.









Delicately depict the fate of the good and evil forces, black and white competition, and pay tribute to the front-line anti-drug heroes

In addition to the compact plot arrangement and just the right sense of suspense, the dedication of all the actors has also brought the best presentation to the series. Being one, it is a great test for every actor, and Wang Yibo has also paid a lot for Chen Yu. Before filming, he added muscle for the character, cut his hair short, even watched related documentaries, learned how to use a gun, and visited a number of anti-drug police officers on the spot. When filming a scene in which he was beaten to protect evidence, Wang Yibo was strangled to the point where his veins burst, his face flushed red, and his sense of realism came out. Real emotional expression, whether it is actor Wang Yibo or anti-drug police Chen Yu, has brought visible changes. “Ice Rain and Fire” dares to broaden the narrative horizon, from the perspective of police officers, inner ghosts, drugmakers, thugs, drug dealers, etc., and uses multi-dimensional narrative strategies to comprehensively show the hardships and difficulties of the front-line anti-drug police profession. With the spread of the character frame, the audience can truly feel the wisdom and fearlessness of the police and the ferocity of drug dealers, and use drugs as the main line to present the real harm of silently rewriting the fate of many people, subtly arousing the audience’s vigilance against drugs, establishing The conscious awareness of fighting drugs, pay tribute to the anti-drug fighters who walk alone in the dark only to make the world non-toxic.

Looking forward to the closing night “Ice, Rain and Fire” bringing more touches and memories to the outside world, and also looking forward to Chen Yu bringing more surprises!

