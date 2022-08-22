With the progress of the schedule of the new episode of “China Rap Showdown”, the Necklace Snatch Tournament has ushered in two exciting competition formats: “Adaptation Competition” and “Alliance Sponsor 1V1 Battle”.

In the adaptation competition, Wang Taitai and Ai Re represented the Alliance of One Seat, and jointly adapted the hot dog into the store song “Hihop No Party”. This song uses the hot dog’s representative slogan “Hiphop is blowing, what’s blowing now” as the main key, and re-integrates with “Pay Right Now” in the duo’s joint album “Survivor’s Guilt”, and features a small easter egg In the form of “Civilian Million Singers”, it joined the orchestral part, bringing the audience a hall-level “Blowing Right Now” stage.

In 2017, when Hiphop had just been accepted by the mainstream platform of variety shows, accepted by the business, and the rap wind was in full swing, the hot dog threw this question – Hiphop is blowing in the wind, what is blowing now? “Hihop No Party” is the strangeness, confusion and confusion he felt about the current situation and environment at that time. In this issue of “China Rap Peak Showdown”, Wang Yitai and Ai Re sang a classic work in their own style through a unique adaptation. The difference between this “Blowing Right Now” and hot dogs is that they bring ridicule and drama. The attitude of abuse, statement and telling expresses their thinking about the scrutiny of the rap industry.

“We don’t need to delve into what the Hiphop wind is blowing, because no matter what the wind is blowing outside, no matter whether there will be programs in the future, whether this style is popular today or that style tomorrow, we all hope to be like a dog. Stand firm.”

They used “Blow right now” to pay tribute to hot dogs in their own way, and also to those who didn’t like them very much and felt that they were not strong enough. They told these people with a tough attitude that arrogance and prejudice will cost a price.

Attacking blind obedience, repelling criticism, adaptation is also a classic!