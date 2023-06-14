Home » Wang Yuan sang the Chinese theme song “The Next Crossing” for “Crazy Elements City”-Minnan.com
Entertainment

by admin
On June 13, the animated film “Crazy Element City” produced by Disney Pixar premiered in Shanghai. Wang Yuan, singer of the film’s Chinese theme song “Next Crossing”, was invited to attend the red carpet ceremony to promote the film.

“Crazy Element City” takes the audience into the life of the residents of Element City with a love story that challenges the limit. In a world where the four elements of wind, fire, water, and earth live together and are clearly separated, Wade, a boy from the element of water, and Ember, a girl from the element of fire, meet by chance and fall in love secretly. Facing the objective fact of “fire and water are incompatible” and the long tradition of clear distinctions between the major elements, how will the two protagonists overcome the gap and penetrate into each other’s hearts? A series of witty and touching stories unfolded from this.

The film will be officially released domestically in North America on June 16. (hammer)

Original title: Wang Yuan appeared on the red carpet at the premiere of Pixar animation "Crazy Element City" and sang the Chinese theme song for the film

