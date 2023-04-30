Home » Wang Yuan’s father appeared in a low-key concert. Fans did not recognize and mistook “scalper” | Wang Yuan | Wang Yuan’s father | Wang Yuan’s concert | Wang Yuan’s personal concert
[Voice of Hope April 30, 2023](comprehensive report by our reporter Zhang Guilan)

Chinese male artist Wang Yuan’s first solo concert tour officially opened in Shanghai on April 29th. Papa Wang came to support the scene in a low-key manner. What’s interesting is that fans mistakenly thought Papa Wang was a security guard or a scalper, and they were still thinking: “Why is Uncle Security You can sit in the first row.”

The “2023 Wang Yuan Living Room Carnival Tour” held by Wang Yuan first stopped in Shanghai. The official release said: “Both pre-sale and official sale tickets are sold out within 1 minute.” This shows that it is very important to grab good tickets. not easy.

On the first day of the “2023 Wang Yuan Living Room Carnival Tour Concert”, tens of thousands of fans gathered at the scene. In the boiling atmosphere, someone noticed a middle-aged man who looked awkward sitting in the first row , the female fan next to him couldn’t help asking him: “Uncle, how did you get such a good position”? The middle-aged man replied: “Good luck good luck”.

The female fan sitting behind this man invited everyone around to take a group photo together and uploaded the photo to the social platform. Some netizens recognized the man in the photo as Wang Yuan’s father. The female fan panicked after learning about this. Posting “surrender”, she said in surprise: “I saved my life, I asked this, some sisters are even more outrageous, thinking that uncle is a scalper.”

Another fan posted an apology to Dad Wang: “I’m sorry Uncle, I’m sorry Uncle, because you’re wearing a hat, I thought you were a security guard, and asked the little sister next to me why Uncle Security can sit in the first row.”

Papa Wang’s low-key appearance at Wang Yuan’s concert unexpectedly brought an interesting episode, which even netizens talked about.

