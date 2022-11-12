Home Entertainment Wang Yuan’s new film “The Sea of ​​Stars” is in the later stage, the director revealed that the film has added suspenseful reversal elements_Xu Zhan_Huang Jianxin_Friends
Sohu Entertainment News (Shan Jin/Wen Xuan Reflection/Photo) On November 12, the Golden Rooster Film Festival Directors Forum was held in Xiamen. Huang Jianxin, Yin Li, Ning Hao, Guan Hu, Xu Zhanxiong, Zhang Chiyu attended the forum, and the audience interact.

At the scene, Xu Zhanxiong revealed that his new film “The Sea of ​​Stars” started shooting in July this year, and was completed before the National Day. It has now entered the later stage. It is reported that “The Sea of ​​Stars” is starring Wang Yuan, Zhang Xueying and other young actors.

Talking about the theme of the film, Xu Zhanxiong said: “The new film is a story about young people’s choices, focusing on young people a hundred years ago. They used to be a group of like-minded friends, but they went in different directions in life under the torrent of the times. More than a dozen years later, they are brought together again for a mission that rekindles their dreams at the same time.”

Xu Zhanxiong said that there will be more innovation and commercialization attempts in the new film this time, “I added a lot of suspense, reversal, and brain-burning business elements, and I believe that after it comes out, it will definitely be liked by many young friends. “

Famous director Huang Jianxin also participated in the creation of "The Sea of ​​Stars". He said that in the process of discussing the film style, script and roles with the director in the early stage, he "can perceive where the spiritual power of future movies is."

