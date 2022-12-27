Original title: “Guardian” plays the grassroots policeman (quote)

Wang Yuexin: I grow up with the characters (theme)

Tonight News reporter Liu Guifang

The realistic drama “Guardian” is currently being broadcast on Jiangsu Satellite TV. In the play, the audience witnessed the growth and transformation of the “rebellious newcomer” Wang Jixiang – from being a fledgling and young man when he just graduated, to sinking his heart to learn business with his master, making progress in work and growing in practice, and finally gradually Get the approval of colleagues and the public. The actor Wang Lixin who played Wang Jixiang said bluntly in an interview with reporters that Wang Jixiang’s growth and transformation process in the play also has his own shadow, “I was as confused as Wang Jixiang!”

Do a solid job in front of you

In “The Guardian”, Wang Jixiang, played by Wang Lixin, is a high-achieving student in the police academy, but the criminal police team is full, so he can only be assigned to the police station. However, when he had to be busy dealing with the “trivial skin” of the masses every day, Wang Jixiang couldn’t accept the gap between ideals and reality. Wang Yuexin said that he understands the character’s psychology very well, because he was once confused in life. When he just debuted, he once wanted to become a singer with his recognizable timbre and extremely difficult dolphin sound. But after going through the ups and downs, he couldn’t help sighing: “The reality just can’t satisfy my wish!” So, he decided to find another way – filming, turning a profession that has nothing to do with him, and even a bit repulsive, into his love.

In order to play well Wang Jixiang, a grassroots policeman, Wang Lixin not only speculated on the script, but also followed the police in advance, attended the trial of the case, and learned the work style and details of the police. He changed his slightly hunched posture by cutting his hair, exercising, and practicing standing posture, trying to “carve” the police’s sunny and upright spirit on himself. Like the characters in the play, Wang Yuexin’s views on career have also changed. He said: “Just like driving, novices are bold, but those veteran drivers who have been driving for many years are cautious. The experience during this period really made me less timid. No matter what I do in the future, I will walk on thin ice and be careful and thoughtful!” Wang Lixin said that he regarded acting as “saving the country with curves” at the beginning, but after getting involved in each role, he gradually fell in love with it and thought it was also a very interesting job. “Like Wang Jixiang , the ambition is relatively lofty, but there is no way to achieve it, then first do the work in front of you!”

Ask the “Master” for advice in and out of the play

The master-student relationship between Lao Zhou and Wang Jixiang in “The Guardian” also moved many audiences. Before joining the group, Wang Lixin was excited for many days when he learned that he was going to cooperate with Zhang Fengyi, an old drama star. He also showed off to his friends, “Mr. Zhang Fengyi is a senior I admire very much. It is my luck to cooperate with him!”

Wang Lixin said frankly that he gained a lot from the rivalry with Zhang Fengyi. The scene that impressed me the most was when Wang Jixiang made a mistake and was taught by his master. Seeing Zhang Fengyi’s stern expression without anger and prestige, Wang Yuexin entered the scene instantly. At that time, he felt a sense of guilt welling up, so he slapped himself forcefully, which was not seen in the previous scenes! After the play, Zhang Fengyi “liked” himself for the first time, which made Wang Lixin very happy. Off-screen, Zhang Fengyi worked out on the set as soon as he was free, and helped the photographer carry equipment. His whole body was full of vitality. Seeing such an old drama full of youth, Wang Lixin couldn’t help feeling: “Mr. Zhang Fengyi keeps full of energy at all times, which is really what every young actor of us should learn from!”