Recently, the broadcast of "The Voice of China" has once again attracted the attention of the audience. With another round of the blind selection mechanism, the program is becoming more and more interesting. Among them, the 22-year-old singer-songwriter Wang Zepeng moved the two mentors Liang Jingru and Liao Changyong to turn for him with a perfect interpretation of "Please tell him there is still the sea". After careful consideration, he chose Liao Changyong as his mentor. Became a member of Liao Changyong's team and successfully entered the top 24 in the subsequent competitions. It is not difficult to see from the performance in the program that his excellent originality will be one of the biggest boosts on his musical path.

Wang Zepeng sang a low-key show of original strength

On any singing stage, it is always difficult to choose whether to be original or not. In the past, many singers became famous with their original songs, and many singers regretted leaving because of the lack of originality, but Wang Zepeng not only has The courage to dare to challenge, not to mention the talent of still water flowing deep. Wang Zepeng’s “Please tell him there is still the sea” is a far-reaching original song. He interprets a new expression with this song. In daily life, he feels the yearning for peace and the longing for the future. At the same time, the singer is very The infectious singing does not lose the heart of compassion, and the colleagues who make the audience relax, but they also have a feeling of “charging”.

In the live performance of “The Voice of China“, Wang Zepeng used “Please tell him there is still the sea” to convey his heart. When wearing a refreshing plaid shirt, he showed his unique voice, instantly grabbing the listener’s heart, brisk The melody and rhythm, combined with the sense of breaking free from bondage and shackles in the lyrics, make people slowly approach the singer’s heart and listen to the whispers and shouts in his soul.

Beipiao boy’s singing healing was highly appraised by his tutor

Perhaps it was this sincere voice that moved Dean Liao Changyong deeply. There is a kind of contagion in the singing that makes people unshackle and relieve tension and anxiety. In fact, another mentor Liang Jingru also He did not hesitate to make this song and turn around for this person. Although Wang Zepeng finally chose to join the Liao team, he was very moved and motivated to get the “confidant” and recognition of his mentor Liang Jingru. After the singing, Liang Jingru praised his singing skills as “like playing a laser disc” and “moved me emotionally and vocal range”. Liao Changyong even said bluntly: I like his voice and feelings very much.

After the show, the song “Please tell him there is still the sea” was officially launched, “Who returns his pure white as before, a mountain is a sea of ​​flowers”, looking forward to more good music works by the new singer-songwriter Wang Zepeng in the future, adding to the Chinese music scene excellent work.