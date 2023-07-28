Home » Wang Zihao Confirmed to Debut as Solo Singer Le’v in August, Zhang Yixing as Producer
Wang Zihao Confirmed to Debut as Solo Singer Le'v in August, Zhang Yixing as Producer

Wang Zihao Confirmed to Debut as Solo Singer Le'v in August, Zhang Yixing as Producer

Chinese Trainee Wang Zihao Confirmed to Debut with Zhang Yixing as Producer

On July 27th, reports from Korean media have confirmed that trainee Wang Zihao, who participated in the popular program “BOYS PLANET”, is set to debut in August this year. The highly anticipated debut will be produced by renowned artist Zhang Yixing.

Wang Zihao, who gained popularity during his time on the talent show, will be debuting under the stage name Le’v. Chromosome, the brokerage company behind the upcoming debut, made the announcement on the 27th, stating that Le’v will be making his solo debut in mid-August. This news has left netizens surprised and excited for what’s to come.

Chromosome, the agency that represents Le’v, is a performing arts planning company established by Zhang Yixing. Zhang Yixing, who debuted as a member of the popular group EXO in 2012, has had a successful career as a group member, solo singer, and actor. With his vast experience in the industry, Zhang Yixing is expected to provide great support and guidance for Le’v’s debut.

The agency expressed its commitment to Le’v’s success, stating, “Based on Lay’s (Zhang Yixing) experience in the industry so far, we promise to give full support to Le’v as he takes his first step into the competitive K-POP market.”

Fans and industry insiders are eagerly awaiting the debut of Wang Zihao, now known as Le’v, as they eagerly anticipate the unique talent he will bring to the industry. With the support of producer Zhang Yixing, Le’v’s debut is expected to make a significant impact on the music scene.

