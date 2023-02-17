Home Entertainment Wang Ziwen CCTV issued a farewell to the three-body problem: don’t say goodbye and look forward to seeing you again! –Fast technology–Technology changes the future
On the evening of February 17, the TV series “Three-Body Problem” ushered in the premiere and finale on CCTV-8. Wang Ziwen, who played the young man Ye Wenjie, posted a farewell message:

“Ye Wenjie’s life is a legend, she accomplished herself through her choices.”

“During the filming period, I never had the slightest doubt, and firmly believed that I was her.”

Finally, Wang Ziwen imitated “Don’t answer” in “Three-Body Problem” and wrote: “Don’t see you again, don’t see you again, look forward to seeing you again!”

The TV series “Three-Body Problem” is directed by Yang Lei and is a sci-fi drama starring Zhang Luyi, Yu Hewei, Chen Jin, Wang Ziwen, Lin Yongjian, Li Xiaoran and others.

The play is adapted from the novel of the same name by the famous science fiction writer Liu Cixin. It tells the story of the abnormal disturbance in the basic scientific research of the earth, which caused panic and turmoil in the scientific community. The mysterious veil of the “body” world, and the story of playing a game with the trisolarans who are about to invade together with all human beings.

The TV series “Three-Body Problem” has gained an excellent reputation as soon as it was aired. The current Douban score is 8.5 points, and more than 49% of the audience gave the highest rating of 5 stars.

