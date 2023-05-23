Wang Zuxian appeared on the streets of Vancouver in a short skirt, his legs were still slender and his face was slightly swollen and changed-Sing Tao Global Network

The 56-year-old generation goddess Wang Zuxian co-produced the film “A Chinese Ghost Story” with Leslie Cheung in 1987, and became popular all over Asia with the role of “Nie Xiaoqian”. However, she announced her retirement after filming the film “Beautiful Shanghai” in 2004. Now she has moved to Vancouver, Canada to concentrate on practicing Buddhism. , although the goddess’ whereabouts are low-key, occasionally when worshiping Buddha and shooting promotional videos for the temple, netizens can see the demeanor of the goddess again. Every time she appears, her changes in appearance are the focus of discussion. Recently, another photo of her suspected to be walking her dog on the streets of Vancouver has been leaked.Sing Tao World Wide Web

▲Some netizens pointed out that they ran into Wang Zuxian on the streets of Vancouver.

Yesterday (22nd), a netizen said that he ran into Joey Wong in Vancouver and shared photos that were probably secretly taken. In the photo, it can be seen that this woman who looks like Wang Zuxian wears sunglasses and a pink skirt, her legs are still slender. She even saw her wearing slippers, her neighborhood attire was very down-to-earth, dragging a white puppy with another person leisurely. However, some netizens pointed out that the face of the woman in the photo was slightly swollen, and her facial features seemed to be somewhat different from those of Joey Wong, questioning whether it was her. However, some netizens left messages identifying Wang Zuxian’s puppy, and netizens who uploaded photos also insisted that they must be Wang Zuxian’s woman. Netizens expressed their envy, saying they really wanted to meet the goddess. And on Mother’s Day, a recent photo of Wang Zuxian was circulated on the Internet, and wrote: “Mothers all over the world, you have worked hard! I wish you a happy Mother’s Day ~ Amitabha”. A senior movie fan pointed to his personal post bar account, which is believed to be posted by Wang Zuxian himself.

▲A few days ago on Mother’s Day, a photo of Joey Wong was leaked.

Netizens often have doubts about Joey Wong’s appearance in recent years, and feel that the corners of his eyes are a bit different. Joey Wong is often accused of being hospitalized for eye and facial injuries due to a car accident in Vancouver. However, she had filmed as early as 2013 He personally denied it, pointing out that he is healthy and there is no problem. The promotional video she shot for the temple earlier was exposed, and mainland netizens also pointed out: “How did 56-year-old Wang Zuxian become like this? I almost couldn’t recognize him”, “I feel that the facial features have changed. Time has not spared this beauty!” However, many people said that “Joey Wong is still perfect” and “It’s good to be able to maintain this at the age of 56”.

