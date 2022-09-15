In the early autumn season, the weather is hot at noon and cool in the morning and evening, indicating that it is time to change clothes again, and autumn clothes will reflect the level and matching more. The simple collocation of the autumn capsule series not only does not lose the sense of fashion, but also creates a personalized outfit. The French luxury brand BALMAIN and POKEMON, which are deeply loved by fashionistas, jointly launched a special limited capsule series. As the exclusive BALMAIN x POKEMON joint limited series in Beijing, it officially appeared in the BALMAIN boutique in Wangfu Central, and started an interesting adventure together with Yin Haoyu.





The BALMAIN boutique in Wangfu Central was grandly opened on the L2 floor of the East Tower at the end of August this year. The store design follows the consistent style of BALMAIN’s flagship store in Saint-honore, Paris. The space layout is more modern and ingenious, with bright silver The mirror refracts the endless reverie of the space, the rectangular arches interwoven with black and gold expand the vision, the pure white ceiling combined with the cement textured floor, as if to describe the fashionable spirit of BALMAIN combining classic and modern.









The BALMAIN x Pokémon joint limited series was launched by BALMAIN Balmain and the Japanese Nintendo game IP Pokémon. Both BALMAIN and Pokémon are full of unusual boldness and adventurous spirit. Like BALMAIN, Pokémon differentiates itself by constantly evolving and incorporating new technologies, always exuding a unique and addictive color and energy.





A new interpretation of the classic BALMAIN logo, the collection includes classic slouchy hoodies, stylish sneakers, and a maze pattern full of glamour. Inspired by Pokémon’s vibrant colors and bright patterns, the collection features slouchy hoodies, oversized tops Pieces such as these cleverly use a bold mix of patterns and instantly recognizable Pokémon.





The blue and yellow contrasting printed T-shirt and stitched jeans have a clear attitude. The Pikachu print jumps on, and the company embarks on an interesting adventure; the printed denim jacket and stitched denim trousers, the classic silhouette is injected with modern details, showing a unique self , with a MONOGRAM printed sleeveless T-shirt inside, the limited labyrinth pattern upgrades the visual tension, bursts with infinite energy, and vividly interprets the free and fearless spirit of adventure.





A creative fusion of BALMAIN’s iconic bags and Pokémon illustrations, the chameleon-like adaptability makes it iterative to appear in many pieces in the co-branded limited-edition collection, each pattern fine-tuned to reflect the Pokémon aesthetic and a nod to the BALMAIN fashion house Known for its high standards.





The good-looking skins are the same, and the interesting souls are one in a hundred. This fall, Pikachu’s playful and agile fans are fiercely popular. Go to the BALMAIN Wangfu Central boutique to harvest the first wave of early autumn fashion!



