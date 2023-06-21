Want to inspire your baby to respect others? BBC Kids children’s high-scoring animation “Bruy” guides the maze! -Qianlong Net China Capital Net

Source title: Want to inspire your baby to respect others? BBC Kids children’s high-scoring animation “Bruy” guides the maze!

As babies grow up, they will come into contact with many friends with different personalities, and learning to respect others is an important lesson in this process. The preschool period is an important stage for children to build communication skills. Mutual respect is the basis of communication, which helps children establish harmonious interpersonal relationships and cultivate healthy character and character. In this regard, the cartoon “Bruy” guides children to understand the meaning of mutual respect through humorous and inspiring plots.

“Bluey” is a world-renowned animation work commissioned by BBC Studios and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation to create Australian Studio Ludo, winning awards including the “Emmy”, “Australian Academy of Film and Television Arts Award” and “Children’s Screen Award”. “, including a number of internationally renowned awards. The cartoon focuses on the daily life of the Bluey family of Australian Cattledogs. It uses a variety of games throughout the play, and many of the plots vividly depict the meaning of mutual respect, which will help young audiences get inspired and learn to respect. others.

Fun games explore the true meaning of mutual respect

In the process of getting along with friends, conflicts are inevitable. At this time, it is necessary to take a key step to resolve conflicts by respecting each other. The cartoon “Bruy” is inspired by the real life of preschool children, and the plot is designed from the perspective of children. Through a series of vivid and interesting games, young audiences can take part in it and explore the true meaning of mutual respect.

When Bluey played the “Butterfly Game” with his younger sister Bingo and friend Youduo, Youduo disliked Bingo as a child who “does everything slowly”, so he “encouraged” Bluey to abandon Bingo and play with himself. He left secretly; and when playing the “telephone game” with Bluey, Yudo was always talking about his own experience, ignoring Bluey’s response. This made Bluey realize that he had ignored Bingo’s feelings earlier. The guilty Bluey returned to Bingo and apologized to her. Yudo, who was left behind, also realized that he did not respect Bingo and Bluey, and expressed his apology in time. In the end, the three of them cleared up their suspicions and played the “butterfly game” again, and their friendship became stronger in the process of mutual respect.

Parent-child interaction to experience the meaning of mutual respect

The cartoon “Bruy” is both fun and educational. Dad Bandit and mother Kiri often accompany Bluey and Bingo to teach them how to respect each other. When Dad Bender plays “hotel games” with Bluey and Bingo, Bluey repeatedly rejects Bingo’s offer to play “Crazy Pillow,” and Bingo ends up sadly running back to his room. In this regard, Dad Bandit said to Bluey: “Son, you have to solve the bingo problem first, and you have to let her make some decisions, okay?” Dad’s words made Bluey aware of his own Mistake, she offered to apologize to Bingo, admitting that she should have respected Bingo’s ideas more.

There are many more such instructive parent-child interactions in “Bruy”. A series of brain-opening games combined with the timely enlightenment of parents makes Bluey and Bingo have fun games and warm parent-child interactions. Learn to respect and understand each other in the interaction, and at the same time let the young audience experience the meaning of mutual respect in a subtle way.

High-quality animation is all in BBC Kids

As the flagship IP of BBC Kids, a children’s program content brand under BBC Studios, the cartoon “Bruy” has attracted countless fans around the world with its plot close to the real life of preschool children and interesting and beneficial interactive games. Since its premiere in 2018, the cartoon has received rave reviews, and Douban’s content scores for the three seasons are all as high as 9.7 points, making it the best choice for enriching parent-child family fun time.

In addition to “Bruy”, BBC Kids also includes many ingenious masterpieces that are loved by parents and families, and accompany children of all ages to grow up healthily around different themes and in a variety of forms. Parents can choose “Hi! Dodge”, “Sarah and the Good Duck” and “Global Adventures” and other high-quality cartoons guide children to realize the importance of mutual respect from the interaction of the children in Archie’s Kindergarten to win various badges. Discover the value of mutual respect and caring in the solid friendship with Guai Duck.

In addition, viewers can also choose reality TV series such as “Andy’s Wild Adventures” and “Andy’s Dinosaur Adventure”, or documentary documentaries suitable for children aged 6-12 to watch with the whole family, such as “Blue “Planet”, “Perfect Planet”, “Pulse of the Earth”, “Green Planet”, “Dynasty”, etc., enhance the understanding of the vast universe while having leisure and entertainment, and further inspire children to respect nature and life. The above programs can be watched on major video platforms. Parents can also follow the official Weibo platforms and WeChat accounts of “BBC Kids” and “Bluey” to learn more exciting content!

