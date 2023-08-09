Wanted for alleged sexual abuse in La Pampa worked in a business in Añelo

A 33-year-old man who was intensely wanted throughout the country by the La Pampa justice system was discovered by the Neuquén Police in Añelo. The subject has a serious accusation against him for two alleged aggravated sexual abuse that would have been perpetrated in General Pico.

the order of “National Capture and Detention” had been instructed by a judge from the Pampas town a few days ago, in the context of a case that is being investigated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the neighboring province.

Police sources told RÍO NEGRO newspaper that “we received information about his possible whereabouts in Añelo, and based on that information we worked on his location.” With the physical data and possible family ties in the town of Vaca Muerta, it was possible to locate and capture him.

“He did not have time for anything, he did not resist,” the director of Security of Añelo, inspector Claudio Vinet, explained to this outlet.

The authority in charge of the security of the entire Añelo department, stated that the subject tried to mock the Police and “used false identities to evade their search.” However, he could be apprehended while working in a well-known local business.

At Añelo 10 police station, the man was correctly identified and communications were made with the jurisdiction of General Pico, from where a police delegation will be arranged that will travel to the oil town to transfer to La Pampa where he will have to pity for the serious accusations against him.



