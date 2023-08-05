wanted to set fire to a police mobile in a Neuquén police station, they arrested him

A curious fact of insecurity caught the attention of the policemen who were in full exercise of their tasks in the 3rd police station in the capital Neuquén. A young man for no reason approached one of the mobiles that was in the detachment parking lot and tried to set the unit on fire. After a brief chase, they delayed him and now he must appear before the courts for damages against a State asset.

The fact was confirmed by the inspecting commissioner Esteban López, who detailed to Diario RÍO NEGRO that the situation occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the vicinity of the El Progreso neighborhood police station.

“The official car was parked facing Calle Antártida Argentina at 2400, when a hooded man walking with a bicycle approached the unit and in a quick movement it caused a flame, “he said.

Immediately, several troops who were a few meters away prepared to put out the fire and run to the subject who was trying to make the escape on the bicycle. “They detained him after a few meters, at that moment he threw a backpack that had a canister with fuel and other elements,” López explained.

The delayed He is a 29-year-old man who, at the time of being delayed, resisted and several items were stripped in addition to what was presumably gasoline.

“Once at the police station, they tried to clear up the possibilities that he was a patient. mental health or was under the influence of any substance, giving negative in all cases »He added and added that “what he tried to do is inexplicable, he does not have a criminal record either.”

The mobile, a Toyota Etios, had no damage and according to the expertise of the Fire Department, it was only left with slight traces of the fire that do not imply major repairs.

While the young man was linked to a case in charge of the General Prosecutor’s Office and was handed over to his parents, despite being of legal age.





