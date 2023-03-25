Extreme heavy metal band EVIL INVADERS and US thrashers WARBRINGER team up to tour Europe together in March and April 2023. This co-headline tour is supported by death rashers SCHIZOPHRENIA and MASON!



Just in time for today’s start of their European tour with Evil Invaders, Schizophrenia and Mason, Californian modern thrash metal frontmen WARBRINGER have released a brand new music video for Weapons of Tomorrow hit ‘Unraveling’! Below is a full list of the band’s upcoming European and UK tour dates, and get your head around this action-packed, gritty new video filmed, produced and edited by Juan Rodriguez with Roberto Maqueos.

Watch WARBRINGER’s new music video for „Unraveling“ HERE:

Drummer Carlos Cruz explains:

„Road Warriors! We’re excited to release this new music video for ‚Unraveling‘, capturing the chaos of all of you Heavy Metal maniacs going OFF at a WARBRINGER show! Thank you to Juan and Roberto for once again joining the madness to collaborate on another killer video, and a major thanks to all of YOU for thrashing with us! The anarchy continues overseas on our ‚Ravaging Europe 2023‘ tour with Evil Invaders, Schizophrenia and Mason! Check the dates, spread the word and we’ll see you in the circle pit!”



EVIL INVADERS + WARBRINGER (co-headline)

+ Schizophrenia

+ opening band TBA

24/03/2023 BE Aalst – Oilsjt Omploft

25/03/2023 DE Essen – Turock

26/03/2023 FR Colmar – Le Grillen

03/28/2023 DE Kassel – gold mine

03/29/2023 DE Mannheim – 7er Club

30/03/2023 DE Leipzig – Hellraiser

03/31/2023 FROM Hamburg – BHF Pauli

01/04/2023 DK Copenhagen- BETA

02/04/2023 DE Berlin – Cassiopeia

03/04/2023 PL Warsaw – Hydrozagadka

04/04/2023 PL Krakow – Kamienna12

05/04/2023 DE Munich – Backstage Hall

06/04/2023 CZ Prague – Blue Vopice

08/04/2023 CH Sursee – Kulturwerk 118

09/04/2023 AT Dornbirn – slaughterhouse

10/04/2023 AT Vienna – Viper Room

11/04/2023 CH Martigny – Cave Du Manoir

13/04/2023 FR Lyon – Rock n Eat

14/04/2023 FR Pau – L’Ampli

15/04/2023 ES Barcelona – La Nau

04/16/2023 EN Madrid – Nazca

04/17/2023 ES Mos Pontreveda – Sala Rebullón

04/18/2023 EN Granada – El Tren Hall

04/19/2023 ES Zaragoza – What I Try Room

20/04/2023 FR Nantes – The Scrap Dealer

21/04/2023 FR Paris – Backstage By The Mill

22/04/2023 NL Arnhem – Willemeen

23/04/2023 NL Helmond – Cocoa factory

24/04/2023 DE Hannover – Cafe Glocksee

30/04/2023 NL Rotterdam – Baroeg

