Extreme heavy metal band EVIL INVADERS and US thrashers WARBRINGER team up to tour Europe together in March and April 2023. This co-headline tour is supported by death rashers SCHIZOPHRENIA and MASON!
Just in time for today’s start of their European tour with Evil Invaders, Schizophrenia and Mason, Californian modern thrash metal frontmen WARBRINGER have released a brand new music video for Weapons of Tomorrow hit ‘Unraveling’! Below is a full list of the band’s upcoming European and UK tour dates, and get your head around this action-packed, gritty new video filmed, produced and edited by Juan Rodriguez with Roberto Maqueos.
Watch WARBRINGER’s new music video for „Unraveling“ HERE:
Drummer Carlos Cruz explains:
„Road Warriors! We’re excited to release this new music video for ‚Unraveling‘, capturing the chaos of all of you Heavy Metal maniacs going OFF at a WARBRINGER show! Thank you to Juan and Roberto for once again joining the madness to collaborate on another killer video, and a major thanks to all of YOU for thrashing with us! The anarchy continues overseas on our ‚Ravaging Europe 2023‘ tour with Evil Invaders, Schizophrenia and Mason! Check the dates, spread the word and we’ll see you in the circle pit!”
EVIL INVADERS + WARBRINGER (co-headline)
+ Schizophrenia
+ opening band TBA
24/03/2023 BE Aalst – Oilsjt Omploft
25/03/2023 DE Essen – Turock
26/03/2023 FR Colmar – Le Grillen
03/28/2023 DE Kassel – gold mine
03/29/2023 DE Mannheim – 7er Club
30/03/2023 DE Leipzig – Hellraiser
03/31/2023 FROM Hamburg – BHF Pauli
01/04/2023 DK Copenhagen- BETA
02/04/2023 DE Berlin – Cassiopeia
03/04/2023 PL Warsaw – Hydrozagadka
04/04/2023 PL Krakow – Kamienna12
05/04/2023 DE Munich – Backstage Hall
06/04/2023 CZ Prague – Blue Vopice
08/04/2023 CH Sursee – Kulturwerk 118
09/04/2023 AT Dornbirn – slaughterhouse
10/04/2023 AT Vienna – Viper Room
11/04/2023 CH Martigny – Cave Du Manoir
13/04/2023 FR Lyon – Rock n Eat
14/04/2023 FR Pau – L’Ampli
15/04/2023 ES Barcelona – La Nau
04/16/2023 EN Madrid – Nazca
04/17/2023 ES Mos Pontreveda – Sala Rebullón
04/18/2023 EN Granada – El Tren Hall
04/19/2023 ES Zaragoza – What I Try Room
20/04/2023 FR Nantes – The Scrap Dealer
21/04/2023 FR Paris – Backstage By The Mill
22/04/2023 NL Arnhem – Willemeen
23/04/2023 NL Helmond – Cocoa factory
24/04/2023 DE Hannover – Cafe Glocksee
30/04/2023 NL Rotterdam – Baroeg
