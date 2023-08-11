WARMEN – Here For None

TO WARM

"Here For None" heralds a new era – true to the motto "The king is dead, long live the king", WARMEN not only set off musically for new, harder shores

It feels like everything went fast with ex-CHILDREN OF BODOM keyboarder Janne Wirman WARMEN. The 2014 album “First Of The Five Elements” was only recently released and featured various guest singers – including Alexi Laiho. Then, with none other than Petri Lindroos (ENSIFERUM, ex-NORHTER), they introduced the first permanent singer in the band’s 23-year history, and there it is, the comeback album “Here For None”.

Even though Janne wasn’t part of the short-lived BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT around Alexi after the split from COB, after more than twenty years of collaboration with the singer and guitarist who died in 2020, it’s not surprising that WARMEN now want to step into the breach. But with Petri you also have the perfect man.

The cool keyboards on the title track are unmistakably Janne’s handwriting, the riffs by brother Antti Wirman (EXLIBRIS) and the gloomy atmosphere already give you a good idea, when the lead comes in and Lindroos starts to roar, do you really mean a song from the ” Hatecrew Deathroll” session ahead of you. But don’t worry, the track is killer and anything but a B-side. You immediately feel like shouting along with the polyphonic parts and also absolutely wanting more! “The Driving Force” then comes along a bit more bulky and Thrashy, surprises with fat blast beats by Seppo Tarvainen (CHURCH OF THE DEAD) but also goes down well and becomes catchy again in the chorus. In “A World Of Pain” there is a subtle SLAYER flair and heavy drum rumble that fits the title, but everything is well and boldly produced.

The Power Metal of the past few days has almost completely disappeared, a lot sounds like CHILDREN OF BODOM, whether it’s the keyboard melodies, some riffs or the brilliant solos, whether it’s on guitar or by Janne, and yet WARMEN manage to do it all put your own stamp on it. The songs are harder, more compact and more focused than ever, but promise a lot to discover through many details and playfulness. This is surprising in that Janne actually wanted to go more in the direction of more upbeat synthe-wave music, but with the loss of Alexi and COB, he changed direction and it paid off!

It then gets a bit more prog with “Too Much, Too Late”, “Night Terrors” plays a lot with groove and “Hell On Four Wheels” offers again really fat banging, while other tracks with hymn-like choruses, catchy melodies and choruses compatible with yelling for compensation and provide variety. On top of that, the “Dancing With Tears In My Eyes” cover not only makes you smile, but is also a lot of fun at the end of the album.

Had CHILDREN OF BODOM not disbanded sometime in 2019, Here For None could be in large part an album by the legendary Finns. You can like that or not. But the fact is that this work is a real surprise and a huge highlight in the sector and definitely has its right to exist due to the absence of COB, SKYFIRE and NORTHER.

Tracklist „Here For None“:

1. Warmen Are Here For None

2. The Driving Force

3. A World Of Pain

4. Too Much, Too Late

5. Night Terrors

6. Hell On Four Wheels

7. The End Of The Line

8. Death’s On Its Way

9. The Cold Unknown

10. Dancing With Tears In My Eyes (ULTRAVOX)

Total playing time: 33:18

Band-Links:

