WARMEN – Introduce Petri Lindroos as new singer

There is no end to the good news from the WARMEN camp. The band reported back at the end of last year and announced a brand new studio album for 2023. In addition, it is now known that Petri Lindroos is their new singer!

after the TO WARM re-released the last studio album “First Of The Five Elements” (2014) in March, she announced the first line-up change shortly afterwards via social media. Seppo Tarvainen succeeds Mirka Rantanen on drums.

Mirka commented

“After 24 years I am happy to have Seppo as my successor and I think he is definitely the right man for the job. Good luck Seppo and Warmen!” (See the band’s Facebook page for the full statement)

Today the band can now confirm the complete line-up and introduce their new singer: Petri Lindroos (ENSIFERUM)



WARMEN explains:

“Due to the more aggressive style of songwriting lately, we were faced with the question of who should be the singer for the new album. After much deliberation we contacted Petri as Janne has known him for ages and we thought he would be a perfect fit.

We are very happy to announce Petri as lead singer for our upcoming album. We also think Petri would be perfect for live shows, so stay tuned for more news about the new album!”

Peter adds:

“The Wirman brothers messaged me and asked if I would be interested in singing on their new album and I said of course I would. That sounds like a very cool thing and also very metal.”

The band is currently in the middle of recording their new, untitled album, due out later this year through Reaper Entertainment.

More information coming soon, stay tuned!

More about WARM:

WARMEN has been a kind of solo project by Janne “Warman” Wirman for many years, or a musical balance to his main band at the time. When the keyboardist isn’t touring the world with Children Of Bodom, he regularly records albums with his brother Antti Wirman (guitar), Jyri Helko (bass), Mirka Rantanen (drums, Kotipelto, ex-Hevisaurus) and various session singers . After the premature end of Children Of Bodom and the tragic death of Alexi Laiho, Janne initially fell into a deep black hole and wasn’t sure if he ever wanted to make music again. Eventually, those around him helped him to focus on his great passion for music with WARMEN.

DISCOGRAPHY:

Unknown Soldier (2000)

Beyond Abilities (2001)

Accept The Fact (2005)

Japanese Hospitality (2009)

The First Of The Five Elements (2014, 2023)

Line-Up:

Janne Wirman – Keyboards

Petri Lindroos – Vocals

Antti Wirman – Guitar

Jyri Helko – Bass

Seppo Tarvainen – Drums

Band-Links:

