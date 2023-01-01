[New Tang Dynasty Beijing time, December 31, 2022]There are less than three days left before the annual Rose Parade. On Friday (30th), the Rose Parade equestrian team performed a wonderful performance in Burbank, Southern California. . Let’s go and see together.

The 33rd Rose Equestrian Festival was held in Burbank, Southern California on Friday (30th). The 15 equestrian teams that will make their grand debut in the Rose Parade on January 2 will demonstrate their superb equestrian skills.

Equestrian Commissioner Jim Ciampa: “The origin of the Rose Parade is horses, the abundance and diversity of horses around the city of Pasadena. So this is a way for us to honor the culture, honor the whips, the horses and the rodeos, who put in A lot of time, energy and money, to come and march in Pasadena.”

There are carriages on the scene, western cowboys with guns in battle, and there are also heroic girls.

Chad Bianco, Chief of the Riverside County Police Department: “2023 is the 130th anniversary of our Riverside County Police Department. It is also the first time we have participated in the Rose Parade, so we are very excited for these two anniversaries.”

Sergeant Carlos Vasquez of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department: “I grew up riding horses on my grandparents’ ranch. Horseback riding is my passion, my life. It’s my everything.”

Sophia Santos Bernardino, rodeo: “Put all your weight on your feet (when riding). Keep your head up. Very important, keep your head up. Pretend like you’re looking in the mirror, you’re the most beautiful in the world people.”

The crowd watching the performance cheered one after another and applauded again and again.

Narc Wong from the audience: “It was so interesting because I don’t usually go to places with a lot of horses, it’s really interesting and exciting to see them compete together.”

Jamie Lee in the audience: “Jane, do you like these horses? Then we just touched these horses. It’s very interesting.”

Emme from the audience: “I like riding horses. It’s super fun. I’ve been riding for a long time. It’s really fun.”

Saying goodbye to 2022, people also have expectations and longings for the new year.

Rodeo Trisha: “I pray for my country.”

Narc Wong from the audience: “I hope to get an A in every class.”

Lazette Wong from the audience: “I want to be happy with my family.”

Zoelle Wong from the audience: “Happy family, happy new year.”

Debbie Mcmelly from the audience: “I hope the children (in the new year) will continue to gallop and be happy.”

Collective: “Happy New Year.”

NTDTV reporters Li Jiayin and Ma Shancun interviewed and reported in Burbank, California

