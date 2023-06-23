warn of flooding in rivers

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) issued a alert for rain, snow and wind for this Thursday 22 and Friday 23 June. The warning is for the mountainous area of ​​Neuquén and Río Negro. Prolonged rains are expected that will cause floods, especially in the north of Neuquén, indicated from Civil Defense.

The SMN detailed the hours and areas where there is an alert for this week:

Aluminé Mountain Range – Chos Malal Mountain Range – Loncopué Mountain Range – Minas Mountain Range – Picunches Mountain Range – Ñorquín Mountain Range: The warning for precipitation is for all of Friday (orange alert), while on Saturday it continues but drops to yellow level. The area will be affected by heavy and persistent rains. Accumulated precipitation values ​​between 40 and 90 mm are expected, and may be exceeded occasionally. In the highest areas of the mountain range, precipitation could be in the form of snow.

Also, intense winds are expected (there is an alert on Friday morning, afternoon and night) from the west sector with speeds between 60 and 75 km/h, and gusts that can exceed 90 km/h.

East of Loncopué – East of Picunches – East of Ñorquín – West of Añelo – West of Pehuenches – South of Chos Malal – South of Minas: The area will be affected by persistent and locally heavy rains. Accumulated precipitation values ​​between 20 and 30 mm are expected, and may be exceeded locally. The occurrence of snowfall in the highest areas of the mountain range is not ruled out.

The area will be affected by intense winds from the west sector with speeds between 60 and 75 km/h, and gusts that can exceed 90 km/h. There is a yellow alert for rain for Friday morning, afternoon and evening, and all of Saturday, and for winds for Friday from morning to night inclusive.

Catán Lil – Collón Curá – Zapala – Lower area of ​​Aluminé – Lower area of ​​Huiliches – Lower area of ​​Lácar: The area will be affected by persistent and locally heavy rains. Accumulated precipitation values ​​between 20 and 30 mm are expected, and may be exceeded locally. The occurrence of snowfall in the highest areas of the mountain range is not ruled out.

The area will be affected by intense winds from the west sector with speeds between 60 and 75 km/h, and gusts that can exceed 90 km/h. There is an alert for rain and wind, from Friday morning until night inclusive.

Cordillera de Huiliches – Cordillera de Lácar – South of Aluminé: The area will be affected by heavy and persistent rains. Accumulated precipitation values ​​between 40 and 90 mm are expected, and may be exceeded occasionally. In the highest areas of the mountain range, precipitation could be in the form of snow. There is an alert for Friday at dawn and in the morning (yellow level) and in the afternoon and at night (orange level). The warning will continue for Saturday,

Likewise, intense winds will be recorded from the west sector with speeds between 60 and 75 km/h, and gusts that can exceed 90 km/h. The most intense conditions are expected for Friday afternoon and evening.

Bariloche – Pilcaniyeu Mountain Range – Ñorquinco Mountain Range: There will be persistent snowfalls of varying intensity, some locally strong. Values ​​of accumulated snow between 20 and 30 cm are expected, and may be exceeded in a timely manner. In lower altitude areas, precipitation could be in the form of rain or a mixture of rain and snow. There is an alert for Friday morning and morning.

Due to the rains, they warn of flooding in the Neuquén and Colorado rivers

The Interjurisdictional Basin Authority (AIC) reported that there will be persistent rains and heavy showers with flooding of rivers and mountain streams. «The greatest intensity of rainfall is wait in the basins of the Neuquén and Colorado rivers«, they needed.

They indicated that from the afternoon-night of Thursday the 22nd the precipitations will intensify: persistent rains and showers with intense periods during Friday the 23rd, Saturday the 24th and Sunday the 25th of June. With snowfall in high mountains.

“These conditions can cause a rapid toIncrease in runoff with flooding in Andean rivers and streams with increased flows upstream of the reservoirs,” they added from the AIC.

In the case of the north central plateau of Neuquén and Valles, there will be a “rise in temperature with periods of rain and showers starting today (on Thursday) and the next few days.” Also winds.

Rains until Tuesday in the north of Neuquén

Martin Giusti, Undersecretary of Civil Defense and Citizen Protection of Neuquén informed BLACK RIVER Journal that there will be heavy rainfall throughout the cordilleran strip. Lthe greater intensity will be in the north of the province. He indicated that the rains will persist in that area until Tuesday which will cause “increased flows”.

Given the conditions that are expected and that in some places they are already beginning to be felt, he said that a meeting will be held this Friday where authorities from the Executive Branch, the AIC, Water Resources, the Police, firefighters, Prefecture, Gendarmerie will be present. , health personnel, roads, road safety, among others.





