Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) has hired veteran directors and producers James Gunn and Peter Safran to co-lead film division DC Studios. The division manages a range of valuable superhero assets, including Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and Aquaman.

Gunn and Safran will serve as co-chairmen and co-CEOs of DC Studios and will report directly to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. Zaslav has said he wants a 10-year plan to rebuild DC to better compete with The Walt Disney Company’s (DIS) Marvel Studios.

In the past, managers of DC’s superhero assets have reported to the chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures, but as part of the division’s restructuring, Gunn and Safran will oversee all of DC’s productions, including theatrical films, TV series and at Warner Bros. Pictures.

