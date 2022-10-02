“Warner Bros” may usher in a Joker dubbed by Mark Hamill – Game – cnBeta.COM

“Warner Bros” may welcome the important DC Comics villain “Joker” dubbed by Mark Hamill. The whistleblower Laisul recently released a collection of the Joker’s lines from “Warner Bros.”, which sounds a lot like the voice of Hamill who dubbed the Joker in the “Batman” animated series.

Although this may also be the effect of the dubbing god deliberately imitating the voice of Mark Hamill, such as Troy Baker has done such an operation, but the game “Warner Smash Bros.” is more inclined to invite the original voice actor to complete the production For example, if Kevin Conroy is invited to play Batman, then Hamill and the Joker should be a matter of course.

However, developer Player First Games has yet to officially announce the news. The Joker’s addition to Smash Bros. was leaked earlier this year.

The most recent character to join Smash Bros. is Rick and Morty, the mad scientist grandpa.