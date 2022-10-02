“Warner Bros” may usher in a Joker dubbed by Mark Hamill – Game – cnBeta.COM

虽然这也有可能是有配音大神故意模仿马克·哈米尔的声音进行演绎的效果，比如Troy%20Baker就有过这样的操作，但《华纳大乱斗》这款游戏更倾向于邀请原版配音演员来完成制作，比如邀请到凯文·康瑞来配蝙蝠侠，那么与之相对的，哈米尔配小丑应该是水到渠成的事情。

不过，开发商Player%20First%20Games尚未正式公布这一消息。小丑加入《华纳大乱斗》是从今年早些时候就已经泄露出来的资讯。

Entertainment

“Warner Bros” may welcome the important DC Comics villain “Joker” dubbed by Mark Hamill. The whistleblower Laisul recently released a collection of the Joker’s lines from “Warner Bros.”, which sounds a lot like the voice of Hamill who dubbed the Joker in the “Batman” animated series.

Although this may also be the effect of the dubbing god deliberately imitating the voice of Mark Hamill, such as Troy Baker has done such an operation, but the game “Warner Smash Bros.” is more inclined to invite the original voice actor to complete the production For example, if Kevin Conroy is invited to play Batman, then Hamill and the Joker should be a matter of course.

However, developer Player First Games has yet to officially announce the news. The Joker’s addition to Smash Bros. was leaked earlier this year.

The most recent character to join Smash Bros. is Rick and Morty, the mad scientist grandpa.

