Warner Bros./Universal Pictures Summer box office success continues with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film setting new records. The film has become the highest-grossing film of all time for Warner Bros. worldwide, with global appreciation reaching $1.34 billion. It is only a million dollars short of surpassing Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II’s record. Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is also performing well, reaching $777.2 million globally and expected to surpass $800 million soon.

Oppenheimer continues to dominate the international box office, earning $29.1 million in 82 markets, including a strong start in Italy and a 31% reduction in remaining listings. It has already surpassed Nolan’s previous films, including The Dark Knight, in various countries such as Spain and Hungary.

Barbie has also been a major success for Warner Bros., grossing $18.2 million in its sixth overseas release. It has now reached a total of 75 markets and earned $745.5 million worldwide. The film is performing strongly in individual markets, including Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, and Spain.

In addition, Warner Bros.’s MiG-2: Trenches continues to perform well at the international box office, earning $15.2 million in 77 markets. The film has reached a total of $352.5 million worldwide. Sony’s Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story has also performed well in Latin America and Southeast Asia, earning $11 million in 61 overseas markets.

Warner Bros./DC’s Blue Beetle has faced a slight decline in its second weekend, earning $10 million from 71 markets and reaching a total of $81.8 million worldwide. However, it continues to perform strongly in countries like Brazil, where it leads the box office. Disney/Pixar’s racist film also maintains a strong hold, earning $5.1 million in 51 markets and reaching a total of $468.8 million worldwide.

Other updates include Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 reaching $552.1 million globally, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Chaos earning $135.1 million globally, Electrolyte earning $21.4 million globally, and Haunted Palace earning $91.7 million globally.

Overall, Warner Bros. and Universal Pictures continue to dominate the summer box office with their successful blockbusters.

