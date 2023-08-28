Home » Warner Bros./Universal Pictures Summer Blockbusters Continue to Shine at the Box Office
Entertainment

Warner Bros./Universal Pictures Summer Blockbusters Continue to Shine at the Box Office

by admin
Warner Bros./Universal Pictures Summer Blockbusters Continue to Shine at the Box Office

Warner Bros./Universal Pictures Summer box office success continues with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film setting new records. The film has become the highest-grossing film of all time for Warner Bros. worldwide, with global appreciation reaching $1.34 billion. It is only a million dollars short of surpassing Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II’s record. Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is also performing well, reaching $777.2 million globally and expected to surpass $800 million soon.

Oppenheimer continues to dominate the international box office, earning $29.1 million in 82 markets, including a strong start in Italy and a 31% reduction in remaining listings. It has already surpassed Nolan’s previous films, including The Dark Knight, in various countries such as Spain and Hungary.

Barbie has also been a major success for Warner Bros., grossing $18.2 million in its sixth overseas release. It has now reached a total of 75 markets and earned $745.5 million worldwide. The film is performing strongly in individual markets, including Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, and Spain.

In addition, Warner Bros.’s MiG-2: Trenches continues to perform well at the international box office, earning $15.2 million in 77 markets. The film has reached a total of $352.5 million worldwide. Sony’s Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story has also performed well in Latin America and Southeast Asia, earning $11 million in 61 overseas markets.

Warner Bros./DC’s Blue Beetle has faced a slight decline in its second weekend, earning $10 million from 71 markets and reaching a total of $81.8 million worldwide. However, it continues to perform strongly in countries like Brazil, where it leads the box office. Disney/Pixar’s racist film also maintains a strong hold, earning $5.1 million in 51 markets and reaching a total of $468.8 million worldwide.

See also  Take the First Look at the Latest CLOT x Nike Cortez Collaboration Shoes

Other updates include Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 reaching $552.1 million globally, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Chaos earning $135.1 million globally, Electrolyte earning $21.4 million globally, and Haunted Palace earning $91.7 million globally.

Overall, Warner Bros. and Universal Pictures continue to dominate the summer box office with their successful blockbusters.

You may also like

Ghost of Tsushima 2: Release date, rumors and...

The World’s Two Largest Cruise Ships: A Comparison...

Crash test alarm: “Dummies can’t save women in...

‘Glory of the Fathers’: A Riveting Tale of...

Retro bathroom: a classic that never goes out...

Moving On: Girlfriend of the late Octavio Ocaña...

Gamer Room: 5 technological environments to inspire in...

Maluma Releases New Album “Don Juan” featuring Lionel...

Celebrating Liu Yifei’s 36th Birthday: The Past Godfather’s...

Solophilia, the earth calls us

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy