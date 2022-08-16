Home Entertainment Warner Bros. Will Remake Fantasy Classics With New “Wizard of Oz” Movie – Movie – cnBeta.COM
Last year New Line announced the development of a new “Wizard of Oz” film, directed by Nicole Castle. Recently, Warner Bros. also announced that it will make a new version of “The Wizard of Oz”, and “The Witch” screenwriter Kenya Barris will serve as the director and writer of the film, which will be a modern version of the film that reinvents the fantasy classic.

We all know the story of the 1939 film, but Barris is keeping the creative details private, which will be a modern reimagining of the iconic musical.

Published in 1900, The Wizard of Oz by American author Lyman Frank Baum tells the story of Dorothy, a farm girl, and her pet dog, Toto, in magical Oz after a tornado is swept away from their Kansas home. A country adventure story. Baum has since created 13 spin-off books, and the series has been made into musicals and films several times.

The old 1939 “Wizard of Oz” movie, starring Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger, etc., was nominated for several Oscars at the time and won the Best Score and Original Song awards.

It is worth mentioning that in 1978, “The Wizard of Oz” was once again put on the big screen, this time it was a fantasy adventure musical. Michael Jackson plays the role of the scarecrow in the film, do you know that everyone can see it?

