Warner Bros. recently completed a merger with Discovery Channel to become a media giant. After the merger, CEO David Zaslav cut some film and television content. So will the gaming division be affected? Will Warner Bros. Discovery Channel sell Warner Games to Sony or Microsoft? On this topic, parent company AT&T barely mentions Warner Games in its earnings report, and Warner itself is wary of the issue.

David Haddad, head of Warner Games, recently revealed to media Axios that the Warner Games division is safe and profitable in 2022, mainly due to the popularity of “Warner Bros.” and the recently launched “Lego Star Wars” game.

“One of our superpowers is the power of these 11 studios,” Haddad said. “I really believe that we have a huge role to play in the company.”

Haddad went on to add that Warner Bros. Exploration sees value in gaming, “The Warner Bros. Exploration leadership believes in the growth of the gaming industry and integrating into it is part of the company’s overall strategy.”

Warner Bros. owns Mortal Kombat developer Netherealm, Hogwarts Legacy developer Avalanche Software, Lego developer TT Games, Gotham Knight developer Warner Bros Montreal, Batman: Rocksteady, developer of Arkham and Suicide Squad.

All Warner Bros. game studios are developing new games.