Today (August 12), according to “Variety” magazine, Warner Bros. CEO David Zazslav is determined to find Kevin Feige, who belongs to the DC Universe, to take charge of the DC Universe’s just-decided 10-year plan.

We have previously reported that Warner has just reshaped the DC Universe series and set a new ten-year plan similar to the Marvel Universe, but this “ten-year plan” lacks a person in charge similar to Kevin Feige . For this vacancy, foreign media speculated that there are two hot candidates.

Greg Berlanti (“Superman and Lois” “The Flash” writer) might have a chance to sign the top job, but he doesn’t seem interested in it himself. Dan Lin, who produced The LEGO Ninjago Movie and Suicide Squad 2, revealed in a podcast that he was asked to “oversee the entire DC series.”

But since Warner Bros. just adjusted the DC Universe, it’s unclear what changes will be made to the staff at this stage. We will continue to report.