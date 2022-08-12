Home Entertainment Warner CEO David Zaslav: I want to find a Kevin Feige who belongs to the DC Universe – WarnerMedia – DC Entertainment
Entertainment

Warner CEO David Zaslav: I want to find a Kevin Feige who belongs to the DC Universe – WarnerMedia – DC Entertainment

by admin
Warner CEO David Zaslav: I want to find a Kevin Feige who belongs to the DC Universe – WarnerMedia – DC Entertainment

Today (August 12), according to “Variety” magazine,Warner Bros. CEO David Zazslav is determined to find Kevin Feige, who belongs to the DC Universe, to take charge of the DC Universe’s just-decided 10-year plan.

access:

Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

Kevin Feige

We have previously reported that Warner has just reshaped the DC Universe series and set a new ten-year plan similar to the Marvel Universe, but this “ten-year plan” lacks a person in charge similar to Kevin Feige . For this vacancy, foreign media speculated that there are two hot candidates.

Greg Berlanti (“Superman and Lois” “The Flash” writer) might have a chance to sign the top job, but he doesn’t seem interested in it himself. Dan Lin, who produced The LEGO Ninjago Movie and Suicide Squad 2, revealed in a podcast that he was asked to “oversee the entire DC series.”

But since Warner Bros. just adjusted the DC Universe, it’s unclear what changes will be made to the staff at this stage. We will continue to report.

See also  Edith Bruck attacks the mayor of Anzio: "Denies merit to survivor Shoah, but confirms citizenship of Mussolini"

You may also like

Junlebao teamed up with JD.com to invite mothers...

A Beijing Film Festival movie ticket sold for...

“The Little Mermaid” live-action version of the heroine...

Formula E, this is how a ‘boom’ is...

Timeless classics will last forever, celebrating the 25th...

Buggy returns: ‘Otherwise Bud Spencer and Terence Hill...

Zhang Xincheng “I found what I want to...

Goodbye jungle, here are the rules for electric...

The online drama “Let’s Meet Now” opens an...

Fashion brands are vying to officially announce their...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy