Warner Japan Protests Offensive Barbie Highmore Meme, Warner America Apologizes Publicly

Title: Warner Japan Protests “Barbie Highmore” Meme, America’s Warner Apologizes Publicly

Date: August 3, 2023

In a recent development, Warner Japan has taken a stand against Warner America, expressing their protest over the participation of Warner’s U.S. headquarters in the creation of the controversial “Barbie Highmore” meme. The meme involves images depicting a mushroom cloud, evoking the memory of the devastating nuclear weapon attacks in Japan. In response, Warner America has issued a public apology, acknowledging the offense caused by these meme pictures.

According to reports, Warner America’s official social media account for “Barbie” made light-hearted comments and replied to tweets related to the “Barbie Highmore” meme. Many of the original tweets included fan-created images of “Barbie Highmore,” featuring secondary creations of the mushroom cloud and nuclear explosion, reminiscent of images associated with the attacks on Japan during World War II.

As a result, an online movement titled “No Barbenheimer” was initiated, denouncing the “Barbie” official tweet for jokingly spreading images that offended many Japanese people. Some Japanese netizens expressed their disappointment with the official promotion of “Barbie” and vowed not to watch the movie.

In response to the controversy, Warner Japan’s official social media account released a statement expressing their regret over Warner America’s social media behavior. They called for appropriate action from the U.S. headquarters and extended an apology to those who were offended by the series of ill-considered actions.

Recently, Warner America deleted the controversial comments made on “Barbie’s” official Twitter account and issued a statement through the media. They expressed regret for the lack of sensitivity displayed in their social media interactions and offered a sincere apology for their actions.

“Barbie” is scheduled to be released in Japan on August 11, while another movie titled “Oppenheimer” has not yet been released in the country.

The incident highlights the importance of cultural sensitivity and the potential ramifications of online interactions. It serves as a reminder for companies to exercise caution and consider the historical and cultural implications of their content, especially when engaging with global audiences.

