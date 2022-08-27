Warner did several major things this Wednesday. One was to categorically cancel the release plan of “Batwoman” at the cost of $90 million in exchange for tax breaks; the other was to call Flash Ezra Miller and his agent in. conversation. Warner Bros. – The discovery merger caused a shake-up at the top of Warner Bros. This is the first time Warner Bros.’ new chairman Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy have met the Flash since taking over the reins.

The executives told each other that if Miller’s situation could not be alleviated, “The Flash” would follow in the footsteps of “Batwoman”, the original release plan was cancelled, and the $200 million blockbuster may never see the light of day.

The Flash was horrified by the warning, and repeatedly promised to make a good transformation and treatment to live up to the expectations of the company’s top management. The Flash is Miller’s most valued character. It is likely that Miller will star in the role of The Flash for the last time. This movie condenses Miller’s hard work from beginning to end. The script has tossed back and forth for several versions, and the director has changed. For a few times, the absence of “The Flash” is the hardest blow to actors and agents.

The two sides have divided their respective responsibilities and obligations on how to ensure that the film will be released on June 23, 2023 as scheduled. Miller once again apologized to the film side for a series of negative reports, and promised to honor his promise and cooperate with doctors for active treatment.

The meeting showed that although both “Aquaman 2” and “Shazam 2” were postponed, the company still adhered to the “Flash” schedule. The film has had internal test screenings, and is said to have a rating comparable to Nolan’s “Batman: The Dark Knight.”

In addition, the lady Ma Long successfully postponed the lyrics lawsuit until the end of the year on the grounds that the concert is imminent.

Canadian music producer and composer Armes sued Malone in 2020, claiming that he had his heart on the ultra-platinum single “Circles” and that the other side negated his contribution. Armes claimed that the other party was only willing to give him 5% of the royalty income at that time, and he asked for a higher share, so the other party ignored him.

The dispute between the two sides originated from a studio creation event in August 2018. At that time, Armes, Malone and producer Frank Dukes were present. Armes believed that “Circles” was completed by three people, but Malone and the producer believed that Armes’ contribution was insignificant. Does not provide any valuable original content.