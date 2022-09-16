Home Entertainment Was Princess Diana’s death a conspiracy? Why was Diana buried in a lead coffin?
Entertainment

Was Princess Diana’s death a conspiracy? Why was Diana buried in a lead coffin?

by admin
Was Princess Diana’s death a conspiracy? Why was Diana buried in a lead coffin?

The news of the British royal family has attracted much attention, especially Princess Diana. Although she has been dead for many years, many people still pay attention to its information, including the death of a car accident, and some people suspect that it is a conspiracy. So, was Princess Diana’s car accident death a conspiracy? Also, why was Diana buried in a lead coffin? Let me reveal the answer to you.

Princess Diana funeral

Princess Diana was born on July 1, 1961 in Norfolk, England, the youngest daughter of the Earl of Edward Spencer. Her surname was Diana Francis Spencer. She was the first wife of Prince Charles and the biological mother of Princes William and Harry. In June 1987, Diana donated all the £3.5 million from her auction of 79 garments to charity. Her conduct deeply touched ordinary people, especially those in suffering. They divorced on August 28, 1996, and died in a car accident in Paris, France, in 1997.

According to reports, on August 31, 1997, Princess Diana died in an accident in Paris, France. But many years have passed, and many people still believe that Diana’s death was something else hidden. And the authoritative British forensic doctor revealed the secret: I have never seen such a fatal injury. Could it be that Princess Diana’s death in a car accident was a conspiracy?

It is reported that,Prince William has always been haunted by his mother’s death because he has always believed that Princess Diana died in a conspiracy.As for the mastermind behind the scenes, William has been secretly seeking the assistance of MI5 agents, trying to find the truth of the car accident.. It is said that Prince William once knelt down and swore to his mother on the fourth anniversary of his mother’s death: “I know you were murdered, and I will never give up until the murderer is brought to justice.” However, no evidence has been found so far. The death of Princess Diana was a conspiracy.

See also  Wang Yuan's "28-year-old You" serves as the youth convener to pay tribute to the ancestors and tell the story of great men

After Diana’s death, Charles resolutely held a royal funeral for Diana, and despite his mother’s objection, used the royal family’s plane to take Diana’s body back to the UK. In the end, her body was placed in a huge lead coffin, weighing 635 pounds. It is reported that the lead coffin material is particularly good, has a good radiation protection effect. At the same time, it will not affect the environment, and can play a certain role in preventing the leakage of odors. In addition, Diana is said to be a Wesleyan, a Protestant Christian religion, which does not allow cremation of her remains.

You may also like

Dacia, the queen of essentials, now wants the...

Li Guangjie’s “Barbaric Growth” premiere trailer and Zhao...

“Deadly 24 Hours” will be launched on September...

The micro-net drama “Letter from the Battlefield” will...

The Clockwork Moon Band’s Mid-Autumn Festival special session...

Hed Mayner: The interpretation of Oversize to the...

Daily attention! Does Pan Hong have children? Who...

Resident Evil 8: Village Gold Edition will be...

Take it away!Big star | Huang Minghao is...

Essentials: Ouyang Nana’s must-have items for her new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy