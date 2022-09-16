The news of the British royal family has attracted much attention, especially Princess Diana. Although she has been dead for many years, many people still pay attention to its information, including the death of a car accident, and some people suspect that it is a conspiracy. So, was Princess Diana’s car accident death a conspiracy? Also, why was Diana buried in a lead coffin? Let me reveal the answer to you.

Princess Diana funeral

Princess Diana was born on July 1, 1961 in Norfolk, England, the youngest daughter of the Earl of Edward Spencer. Her surname was Diana Francis Spencer. She was the first wife of Prince Charles and the biological mother of Princes William and Harry. In June 1987, Diana donated all the £3.5 million from her auction of 79 garments to charity. Her conduct deeply touched ordinary people, especially those in suffering. They divorced on August 28, 1996, and died in a car accident in Paris, France, in 1997.

According to reports, on August 31, 1997, Princess Diana died in an accident in Paris, France. But many years have passed, and many people still believe that Diana’s death was something else hidden. And the authoritative British forensic doctor revealed the secret: I have never seen such a fatal injury. Could it be that Princess Diana’s death in a car accident was a conspiracy?

It is reported that,Prince William has always been haunted by his mother’s death because he has always believed that Princess Diana died in a conspiracy.As for the mastermind behind the scenes, William has been secretly seeking the assistance of MI5 agents, trying to find the truth of the car accident.. It is said that Prince William once knelt down and swore to his mother on the fourth anniversary of his mother’s death: “I know you were murdered, and I will never give up until the murderer is brought to justice.” However, no evidence has been found so far. The death of Princess Diana was a conspiracy.

After Diana’s death, Charles resolutely held a royal funeral for Diana, and despite his mother’s objection, used the royal family’s plane to take Diana’s body back to the UK. In the end, her body was placed in a huge lead coffin, weighing 635 pounds. It is reported that the lead coffin material is particularly good, has a good radiation protection effect. At the same time, it will not affect the environment, and can play a certain role in preventing the leakage of odors. In addition, Diana is said to be a Wesleyan, a Protestant Christian religion, which does not allow cremation of her remains.