Wasted Youth Unveils its Striking Autumn/Winter 2023 Collection in Collaboration with Budweiser

VERDY Collaborates with NIGO to Open Concept Store “Otsumo Plaza” and Launches Wasted Youth’s New 2023 Autumn/Winter Collection

VERDY, renowned Japanese artist and designer, has recently partnered with fashion visionary NIGO to unveil their new concept store “Otsumo Plaza.” In an exciting development, VERDY has also introduced the art unit Wasted Youth’s highly anticipated 2023 autumn and winter series Lookbook.

The highlight of Wasted Youth’s latest collection lies in its distinctive outerwear, particularly the Drizzler Jacket created in collaboration with Budweiser. This pilot jacket boasts a quilted design and is adorned with the iconic tulip pattern on the back, resulting in a simple yet impactful aesthetic. The series further offers a range of other styles, including long-sleeved football jerseys, Chino Pants, Work shirts, and various accessories such as Beanies, socks, underwear, carabiners, and carpets. With such diverse offerings, the collection ensures a comprehensive and cohesive ensemble for fashion enthusiasts.

Wasted Youth’s new 2023 autumn and winter series is set to launch on November 4, both on the HUMAN MADE official website and Otsumo Plaza. This double release allows fans to explore and purchase the collection through both online and physical retail channels, catering to individual preferences. Whether visiting the website or the concept store, interested readers are encouraged to keep an eye out for the launch and be among the first to acquire these exclusive pieces.

VERDY’s collaboration with NIGO and the opening of Otsumo Plaza showcase the artist’s dedication to providing a unique and immersive retail experience. VERDY’s distinct artistic style, combined with NIGO’s expertise and influence in the fashion industry, has created a space that art and fashion enthusiasts can thoroughly appreciate.

With the introduction of Wasted Youth’s new 2023 autumn and winter Lookbook, VERDY and company continue to revolutionize streetwear and elevate the realm of fashion collaborations. The collection’s fusion of contemporary design and Wasted Youth’s artistic flair promises a fresh and groundbreaking experience for fashion-forward individuals.

As the release date approaches, anticipation builds for this highly anticipated collection. Stay tuned to the HUMAN MADE official website and Otsumo Plaza for further updates and be prepared to immerse yourself in the world of Wasted Youth’s 2023 autumn and winter series.

