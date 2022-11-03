Home Entertainment WATARU TOMINAGA 2022 Autumn/Winter Collection Officially Debuts | HYPEBEAST
WATARU TOMINAGA, the Japanese designer brand of the same name established in 2019, has become one of the high-profile newcomers in the fashion industry with its unique and extremely sophisticated aesthetics. This time, it officially debuts with the 2022 autumn and winter series. A variety of visually strong items.

WATARU TOMINAGA, who has a unique understanding of ready-to-wear and printed totems, this time, in addition to focusing on color matching and nature-inspired printing designs, he also tried more processing methods on fabrics, using a unique cable knitting structure to bring the coldness. The warm sweater in winter, and the precise proportion of each single product version in terms of layer stacking, presents an atmosphere of childlike innocence, complex and uncomplicated; in addition, the crown-shaped fur hat is also the highlight of this time.

WATARU TOMINAGA 2022 autumn and winter series products are now on the shelves of the selection store GR8 and other channels for sale, interested readers may wish to go to buy.

