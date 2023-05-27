Watch Parsons BFA School of Fashion Design 2023 Graduation Show

Parsons BFA Fashion Design 2023 Fashion Graduation Exhibition “A.NEW” was held on the 20th, showing the works of 156 students. This time, Hypebeast will lead readers to have a glimpse of the future potential of the fashion industry.

Each designer presented a set of shapes from the last series on the show floor, using their professional knowledge and unconstrained creativity to interpret their own style, from Yingying Chen’s futuristic structure to Francis Cooney’s bold use of fur. The ideas of Yunyi Zhang and Xuan Cui in knitting are also amazing.

Other notable ones include Jiyeong Hwang’s use of experimental materials to play with deconstruction, Eva Zhao’s interesting silhouette and fabric details, Jade To’s reshaping of the country image with rabbit elements and Oversize, etc., which fully demonstrate the dazzling results of the hard work behind them. And the determination to be ready to step into the industry spotlight.