If you’re an anime fan, here’s something to fill your weekends with. Viz Media has uploaded some of the most well-known anime series to YouTube and made them available for free. You can now find titles like Sailor Moon – the old series that aired in the 90’s – not the remake of Sailor Moon – Naruto, Death Note, Inuyasha on the publisher’s account ” and “Hunter” and other programs. From what we’ve seen, Viz has organized the episodes into playlists, which should make binge-watching easier.

These episodes have ads, though you might have expected ads for free content. Also, they are not visible in some regions, so you may have to use a VPN, depending on where you are.

Note that Viz uploaded the Japanese audio version with English subtitles, and that they haven’t been remastered to fit modern aspect ratios. Still, it’s a good chance to enjoy older shows that might not be readily available on streaming services, especially if you’re feeling nostalgic or were too young to watch them when they first aired.

