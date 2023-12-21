Watch the Okayama Marathon.I also received limited edition millet dumplings.[四坂亮翔ブログ]

Hello everyone, this is Ryosuke Shisaka!
This time I will tell you a story about when I went to watch the Okayama Marathon.
My friend’s family and friends were participating in the Okayama Marathon, so I went to cheer them on! !
I had seen it on TV, but this was my first time seeing it live, and I was so moved by seeing the runners and all the people running so hard for something!
Although I couldn’t see the finish line, I thought it was amazing to see that my friend’s family also completed the race safely.
Can I run 10km? I really respect that (lol)
My friend’s family also gave me some kibidango (marathon-only)! !
It was so chewy and delicious that it was amazing.