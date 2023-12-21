Home » Watch the Okayama Marathon.I also received limited edition millet dumplings.[四坂亮翔ブログ]
Entertainment

Watch the Okayama Marathon.I also received limited edition millet dumplings.[四坂亮翔ブログ]

by admin
Watch the Okayama Marathon.I also received limited edition millet dumplings.[四坂亮翔ブログ]

Hello everyone, this is Ryosuke Shisaka!

This time I will tell you a story about when I went to watch the Okayama Marathon.

My friend’s family and friends were participating in the Okayama Marathon, so I went to cheer them on! !

I had seen it on TV, but this was my first time seeing it live, and I was so moved by seeing the runners and all the people running so hard for something!

Although I couldn’t see the finish line, I thought it was amazing to see that my friend’s family also completed the race safely.

Can I run 10km? I really respect that (lol)

My friend’s family also gave me some kibidango (marathon-only)! !

It was so chewy and delicious that it was amazing.

See also  Brad Pitt Confirms Relationship with Designer Inés de Ramón - Who Is She?

You may also like

1st Guangzhou Fine Food Week: A Spectacular Showcase...

The War of Words in Reggaeton: An Inside...

The Gallery of Writing opens at the Egyptian...

Warner Bros. Discovery Expected to Acquire Paramount Global...

Nancy Meyers in Apocalypse

Cameron Diaz Advocates for Separate Beds in Healthy...

Breitling takes over ownership of the historic Universal...

Nike SB and Ishod Wair Unveil New Signature...

the 30 measures announced by the president

Rubén Cerda Attends Bravo Awards Gala with Late...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy