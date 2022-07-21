Listen to the audio version of the article

If there is a world to which watchmaking always gladly binds itself with partnerships and sponsorships, it is that of sport. A sector in which the measurement of time is fundamental, which not only returns visibility, but which inspires brands to always go further, as athletes do during their competitions, to seek new technical and aesthetic solutions: many times by collaborating directly with teams and sportsmen.

The examples are many and involve many companies. Omegato date, 29 times he has been the official timekeeper of the Olympic Games (both summer and winter), a commitment for which he has developed, over the years, various technologies and, in some cases, even celebratory watches for the edition in progress.

Omega is one of the Swatch Group maison, among whose ranks there are others engaged in sport. Starting with Longineswhich is linked both to alpine skiing as a partner of the International Ski Federation (Fis) which organizes the World Championships and the World Cup, and to some of the most important international flat running competitions and horse riding obstacles.

Tissot is a sponsor of the MotoGP

Then, there is Tissot, timekeeper in basketball (Nba and Fiba), cycling (Giro d’Italia, Tour de France and Vuelta) and motorcycling (MotoGp) and who has among his sports brand ambassadors who play (or have played) in the Nba, such as Portland Trail Blazer star Damian Lillard and San Antonio Spurs recent past glory Tony Parker. Still in the Swatch group, Mido is linked to the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series e Rado to some tennis and tennis tournaments.

Returning to American basketball, Breitling brought into his family none other than Giannis Antetokoumpo, one of the most famous players in the world, whose life was told in a recent film, Rise, produced by Disney and available on the Disney Plus platform. Rolexon the other hand, it closely follows various sports, starting from tennis: the maison collaborates with the four Grand Slam tournaments (Wimbledon, Roland Garros, Australian Open and Us Open) and has among its ambassadors the legendary Roger Federer, while in the motoring is the official timekeeper of Formula 1 and in sailing and golf it has been active for years between the most important regattas and tournaments, as well as having a series of world-renowned golfers who are part of its family of testimonials.