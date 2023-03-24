Listen to the audio version of the article

The latest data provided by the Fédération de l’Industrie horlogère suisse (Fh) on watch exports confirmed a positive trend also for February, a month that recorded +12.2% on February 2022, for a value of 2.2 billion of Swiss francs. The data presented each month by the FH is the most important indicator for the fine watchmaking sector, in which Switzerland is the world leader.

If we consider the first two months of 2023, compared to the same period last year, the growth in exports of Swiss made watches was 10.6%, for a value of just over 4 billion francs. The growth in the month of February alone concerned watches in almost all price ranges (the only exception being between 200 and 500 francs, down by around 18% in both volume and value) and in the vast majority of markets . It is in this context that the 2023 edition of Watches and Wonders in Geneva will open on 27 March. On the calendar until 2 April at the Palexpo, the event provides for admission by invitation from Monday 27 to Friday 31, while on 1 and 2 April it will also be open to the public.

In Geneva you will see the novelties of some of the most important maisons of haute horlogerie. Any names? Rolex, Patek Philippe, Cartier, Iwc, Panerai, Chopard, Hublot, Chanel, Vacheron Constantin, Tudor, Tag Heuer, Grand Seiko, Montblanc, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Roger Dubuis, Van Cleef & Arpels, Hermès, Piaget, Ulysse Nardin, Zenith , A. Lange & Söhne, Parmigiani Fleurier, Oris, Frederique Constant and Bell & Ross. A number of protagonists increased from 38 in 2022 to 48 in 2023, which makes the upcoming watchmaking event the largest ever in Geneva.

The Watches and Wonders Geneva Foundation was established last September, a non-profit organization whose CEO has been Matthieu Humair since 1 February, a manager who holds the same position in the Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie: «The Watches and Wonders Geneva Foundation was created to promote haute horlogerie all over the world with face-to-face or digital fairs – explains Humair -. The one in Geneva has the most important role and the objective of being the only voice of the industry for a week to launch new models and present its know-how».

In the event there are not only the big names in the sector, but also smaller companies (Cyrus Genève, Czapek & Cie, Ferdinand Berthoud, Speake-Marine and U-Boat, among others): «The organizational challenge is being able to include and represent everyone well, a goal to be achieved by working closely with each company», underlines Humair. There are several innovations announced for this edition, starting with the involvement, during the week, of the city center with appointments and conferences, and an evening for everyone, that of March 30, in Rues Basses), which will be animated by artists and deejays . “We’ve been working with Geneva since last year and we imagine that the format, including the city format, could become stronger and stronger year after year: the city believes in it a lot and is 100% involved,” explains the manager.