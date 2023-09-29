Watches and Wonders, l’edizione 2024 sale a 55 brand

Listen to the audio version of the article

The 2024 edition of Watches and Wonders in Geneva is starting to take shape. After announcing the dates in July (from 9 to 15 April), today more information was released on what is the largest and most important fine watchmaking fair in the world (with a spin-off also in Shanghai which, for 2023 , took place from 13 to 17 September). The salient innovation concerns the spaces of the event which from the next edition will take place on two floors of the Palexpo and no longer on just one level. A solution designed to offer a better experience to visitors who will be able to participate more easily in the talks and organized meetings.

Also because, and here is another important news, the number of brands present, 55, is a record for the event: seven more than last year. Of the latter, six will be absolute debutants (Bremont, Eberhard & Co, Gerald Charles, Nomos Glashütte, Norqain and Raymond Weil), while the seventh, H. Moser & Cie. will be a return. There will be no shortage of the big names in the sector such as Rolex, Patek Philippe, Cartier, Iwc, Tag Heuer, Panerai, Chopard, Chanel, Vacheron Constantin and the various independent maisons that animate the characteristic Carré des Horlogers. The days open to the public will also change which, from two in 2023, will be three in 2024 (from Saturday 13th to Monday 15th).

The first four days, however, will be reserved exclusively for professionals and the media invited by the organization (the Watches and Wonders Geneva Foundation). The public will be able to start purchasing entrance tickets online starting from February, with discounts for students (the declared objective is to increasingly reach the new generations) and for those who want to visit the event throughout the weekend. Also confirmed are the LAB, the space dedicated to technological innovation in watchmaking, which in the next edition will be more central and larger, and the “In The City” format which during the week of the fair includes appointments and events in the center of Geneva and a party with free concert on the evening of April 11th.