Listen to the audio version of the article

Throughout its very long history, haute horlogerie has never stopped evolving. Also because when you buy a watch that falls into this category, the promise is that it will continue to mark time always and forever. For this reason, technological research never stops. It applies to the improvement of the performance of the mechanical movements that animate the watches, as well as to the materials used to make the case, the bezel and, in some cases, the bracelet which, together with the dial, are the calling card of any model. A continuous progress that also involves those pieces whose design is untouchable and that lovers of hands and the market have baptized as iconic.

Models which, since their launch, have not only distinguished the fashion houses that created them, but have also expanded the public of enthusiasts. Starting with the Royal Oak by Audemars Piguet, of which a version with a perpetual calendar in electric blue ceramic was recently presented. Ceramics that the maison also uses on other collections with increasing frequency.

Using ceramic with sophisticated and different colors is also a prerogative of Iwc which, starting from 2019, has introduced sand, white and green ceramic models for its famous Pilot’s Watch collection. And that’s what Chanel continues to do with its flagship J12 watch, even if in this case black and white remain the chosen colors.

In the iconic Rolex galaxy, watches can also count on proprietary materials made in-house. Like, for example, Oystersteel, a high-performance steel (not only in terms of resistance, but also in terms of brightness) which belongs to the same family as the 904L steel used in the chemical and aerospace industries. It is also used, to mention one of the latest models, on the GMT-Master II with crown on the left, launched in the spring.

Another model that needs little introduction is Omega’s bestseller, the Speedmaster, which at the beginning of 2022 was presented in the Speedmaster Caliber 321 version. The latter was made with a case, bezel and bracelet in Canopus Gold, an unprecedented material from the brand composed of 75% gold, 20% palladium, and the remainder of platinum and rhodium.