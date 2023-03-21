Listen to the audio version of the article

The export of Swiss watches continues its march. The figures are also positive for the month of February, with exports of Swiss timepieces reaching 2.23 billion francs (about the same amount in euros, at current exchange rates), 12.2% more than a year before. In the first two months of 2023 as a whole, Swiss exports amounted to 4.09 billion francs, an increase of 10.6% compared to the same period last year.

In February, all ten major markets recorded positive signs, including China which has often suffered in recent months. The United States maintains its leadership, the main European markets perform well. These are the increases in the month for the top ten: United States +15.5%, China +8.2%, Hong Kong +22.2%, Japan +6.7%, Singapore +17.3%, United Kingdom +12.2%, United Arab Emirates +15.3%, Germany +13.4%, France +20.3%, Italy +5%.

During the month, exports of high-end watches (prices above 3,000 francs) grew by 13.7%, that of medium-high range timepieces (prices between 500 and 3,000 francs) by 14.4%; exports of mid-range watches (prices between 200 and 500 francs) instead fell by 18.9%, while those of the basic range (prices up to 200 francs) rose by 12.3%. As regards January-February as a whole, this was the trend of the ten main markets: United States +20.5%, China -4.3%, Hong Kong +16.7%, Japan +3.4 %, Singapore +18.3%, UK +9%, Germany +16.5%, United Arab Emirates +16.2%, France +19.1%, Italy +20.9%.

The Swiss timepiece hub represents over 50% of the sector’s worldwide turnover and exports over 90% of its production. The export data provided by the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry (FH) is an important indicator for the entire sector. The international economic slowdown and the strength of the Swiss franc have so far not held back Swiss watch exports. If it manages to maintain this pace in the coming months, the Swiss timepiece industry would be heading towards a new, decidedly positive year. The traditional Swiss caution prevents us from going too far with forecasts, but many sector operators are satisfied with this beginning of 2023.