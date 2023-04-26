Watches, exports up 13.8% in March thanks to the recovery of the Asian markets

Listen to the audio version of the article

March was favorable for the export of Swiss watches, which thus closes the first quarter of 2023 with clear progress. In the month, exports of Swiss timepieces amounted to 2.38 billion francs (2.43 billion euros at current exchange rates), an increase of 13.8% compared to a year earlier. In the first three months of this year, exports reached 6.48 billion francs (6.62 billion euros), with an increase of 11.8% compared to the same period in 2022.

In March, all watch ranges recorded a positive sign. The high range, with prices above 3,000 francs, made progress by 12.8% in value; the medium-high range, with prices between 500 and 3 thousand francs, scored a +19.7%; the medium range, with prices between 200 and 500 francs, recorded a +2.7%; the basic range, with prices under 200 francs, recorded a leap of 38.6%.

As regards the main markets, the United States reaffirmed their leadership in March, albeit at a moderate pace; Hong Kong and China have regained momentum; the major European markets are clearly positive, with Italy which, although not very fast, manages to maintain tenth place. This is the trend of the top ten markets, in order of export value, in March: United States +7.8%, Hong Kong +61.9%, China +14%, Singapore +19%, Japan +1 .5%, United Kingdom +7.5%, Germany +11.4%, France +14.6%, United Arab Emirates +12.6%, Italy +5.5%.

The photograph of the top ten for the entire first quarter of 2023 also offers a good picture, however with some differences in the placings compared to those of the month of March alone. This is the trend in the three months, again in order of export value: United States +15.7%, China +1.8%, Hong Kong +31.9%, Japan +2.7%, Singapore +18 .6%, United Kingdom +8.4%, Germany +14.6%, United Arab Emirates +15.3%, France +17.4%, Italy +14.9%.

The Swiss hub represents over half of the sector’s worldwide turnover and exports over 90% of its production. The export data provided by the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry (FH) therefore attract the attention of analysts and operators, because they are an important indicator. So far, 2023 has rewarded the Swiss timepiece industry, which is maintaining a good pace, despite the international economic slowdown and the continuing strength of the Swiss franc, which evidently is not hindering Swiss exports that much. The players in the Swiss pole maintain the traditional caution on forecasts, but it is clear that maintaining a pace close to the current one for the rest of 2023 would be a greater success than the expectations prevailing at the beginning of the year.