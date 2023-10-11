Watches of Italy, the new edition of the made in Italy watch fair is ready

Listen to the audio version of the article

Also for 2023, the calendar of watchmaking events in Italy includes the new edition, the fourth, of WOI – Watches Of Italy, the market exhibition dedicated to brands and companies in the supply chain, all Italian companies or managed by Italians. The event, which last year recorded a record number of 4 thousand visitors, will host over 50 exhibitors and is scheduled for Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 October, as always at the “Orsi” Agricultural Machinery Museum in Tortona (in via Emilia 446) . Entrance is free, subject to registration on the watchesofitaly.com website.

«Many companies have chosen to launch their new products or present themselves to the market on this occasion – comments Fabrizio Dellachà, organizer and creator of the event -. We were already sold out well before the official closing of registrations: it means that the sector is in turmoil and that there are many companies involved in this field”.

Now in its fourth year, this event proves to be an interesting opportunity for visibility for the world of Italian watchmaking, represented here by brands such as Venezianico, Out of Order Watches, Mondia, Ichnos Watches, Aion Watch and VeriWatch, among others. «It is an opportunity that allows you to present yourself to the public even if you are a micro-brand or a small artisan business with few resources», underlines the organizer. Furthermore, it also represents a supply chain project: «The objective is that these companies can work in synergy under the aegis of a national association – continues Dellachà -. In fact, WOI has found its natural evolution in a parallel project: the establishment of the National Association of the Italian Watch Industry, which we will officially announce on Sunday during the event.” The first initiative? «I am working on the Punzone d’Italia which will identify Italian artefacts with different levels of qualification: the logo and specifications have already been registered. All that remains is to open up membership and start certifications”, he concludes.